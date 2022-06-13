Video
International tender Matarbari Deep Sea Port likely next month

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 12: The first ever deep sea port of the country has been taking shape at Matarbari in the offshore island of Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar district with the invitation of International tenders for its construction next month (July).
The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources said the international tenders for construction of the Matarbari deep sea port will be invited in July in three packages.
Meanwhile, the Cox's Bazar district administrations handed over 283 acres of land for the first phase of Matarbari Deep sea port at Moheshkhali in March last.
CPA sources said, with the receiving of those lands, the CPA is going for construction of the Deep sea port at Matarbari.
CPA sources said, they had completed the process of acquiring of 1,225 acres of land for construction of the proposed Matarbari deep sea port at Moheshkhali.
In the first phase a total of 283 acres of land will be acquired. For this reason, the Cox;s Bazar district administration and the CPA had completed the survey.
A total of 1,225 acres of land have been allotted in Moheshkhali's Matarbari and Dhalghata Unions for the project. A coal jetty, a storage yard and an ash pond will be constructed for the power plant. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to finance the project. According to CPA sources, JICA will invest more than 500 million US Dollar in the proposed deep sea port.
In the proposed deep sea port, the mother vessels of nearly with 16 metre draft will be able to take berth. Currently in the Chattogram Port jetties, the vessels with only 9 metre draft can take berth. The container vessel with only 2,000 TEUs of container can take berth in CPA jetties. In the proposed deep sea port, the vessels carrying 8,000 TEUs of container will take berth.
According to reliable sources, JICA is agreed to finance nearly 500 million US dollar for the project. With the completion of the construction of the first phase by 2024, the works of the second phase will begin.


