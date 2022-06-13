Video
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:36 AM
Experts see mass awareness vital to prevent environmental hazards

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

The environment experts said that laws with regard to environment is not enough to combat any environmental hazards including air and sound pollution across the country.
They made this comment at a round table discussion titled 'Adverse effects and remedies of noise pollution' organised by Jagonews24.com at its conference room on Saturday. Professor Dr  Ahmed Kamruzzaman Majumdar, a researcher on air pollution, said that air and noise pollution is the silent killer. Only 10 percent of the world's population breath in fresh air and 90 per cent polluted air.
Similarly, only 5 per cent of people are affected by noise pollution, and noise pollution is high in South Asia.
However, referring to the various sources of the air and sound pollution , he also noted that noise pollution is highest from vehicles, then there is the construction work in the second position.
"Zero point and Paltan area are the among the most noisy areas in Dhaka city. Besides, the level of pollution  at Gulshan -2 is high," he said.
The elite people who sit in the car get annoyed when they are sitting in heavy traffic for some time and start honking their horns in their cars, he added. He also noted that noise pollution will naturally be reduced by reducing traffic congestion and arranging parkings.
It is also possible to get rid of noise pollution by calling the National Emergency Service 999 and also the local police station within 10 minutes if people are willing to make any complaints.
Professor Dr  Mamun Al Mahtab, said that the religious institution such as mosques called on to people to offer their prayer but it creates huge health problems to the sick people who are being admitted to hospitals.
He also noted that the four worst sound pollution cities  belongs to South Asia in the world, of them two cities are in Bangladesh, one is Rajshahi and another is Dhaka.
However, he also noted that such problems cannot be offset with laws rather mass awareness can help to reduce such environmental hazards.







