Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:36 AM
Students of Dhaka, Notre Dame colleges protest against remarks on Prophet

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Students of Dhaka College bring out a procession at New Market area in the capital protesting against derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SM) made by members of the Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. photo : Observer

Several hundred students of Notre Dame College and Dhaka College took to the streets in the capital on Saturday protesting against offensive remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SM) made by members of the Indian ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
The protesting students called for the arrest of the BJP leaders, who made derogatory remarks about the prophet, sought a formal apology from the Indian government and urged all to boycott Indian products.
Students of the college, who took to the streets in front of their educational institution at about 1:00pm, blocked vehicular movements in the Motijheel area and staged demonstrations and sit-in protests at Shapla Chattar roundabout and adjacent roads for nearly an hour.
Hundreds of students of Notre Dame College stage demonstration at Shapla Chattar intersection in the capital on Saturday protesting against the offensive remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SM) made by the two BJP members. photo : Observer

Meanwhile, students of Dhaka College have staged a protest procession at Nilkhet area in the same incidence and demanded state condemnation.    -Agencies










