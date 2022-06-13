Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

City Bank approves 25pc dividends

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

City Bank approves 25pc dividends

City Bank approves 25pc dividends

The 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of City Bank was held on Sunday through virtual platform. Aziz Al Kaiser, Chairman of the Bank, presided over the meeting.
Vice Chairman Hossain Khaled; Directors: Tabassum Kaiser, Savera H. Mahmood, Hossain Mehmood, Rajibul Huq Chowdhury, Syeda Shaireen Aziz, Rebecca Brosnan, Independent Director Dr. Salim Mahmud, MD and CEO Mashrur Arefin, Additional MD and CFO Md. Mahbubur Rahman and large number of shareholders and the Bank's senior officials also attended the meeting on virtual platform.
Following the Board of Directors' recommendation, 12.50pc cash and 12.50pc Stock dividend have been declared. Those were approved by the shareholders, says a press release.
The Audited Financial Statements for the Bank for the year ended December      31, 2021 were placed before the AGM and a number of shareholders discussed the performance of the Bank. The shareholders made various observations and suggestions on performance of the Bank for the year 2021.
In his welcome speech, Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser mentioned the bank's strategy, as manifested in the several transformation initiatives of the year 2021. This strategy is built on the pillars of financial inclusion and digital innovation. He informed that, Profit After Tax of the bank in 2021 increased by taka 73 crore or 18.2% from 2021 and stood at taka 474 crore. As a result, return on equity increased to 15.8pc in 2021 from 14.8pc in 2020.
Managing Director and CEO, Mashrur Arefin in his speech spoke about the growth trajectory of the bank, its core strategies and its need for higher capital adequacy to support of that growth.
The shareholders also asked various questions regarding the Bank's progress and performance, and these questions were answered in detail by the Chairman and MD and CEO.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
City Bank approves 25pc dividends
Prime Bank revamps internet banking with MyPrime App
BFFEA hailed proposed national budget as practical
StanChart Saadiq BD named Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX
Bangladesh has $41.7b comfortable forex reserves: BB Governor
FDI in BD rose to $2.9b in 2021, around pre-C-19 level: UNCTAD
State enterprises borrowings now stands at Tk 926.01b


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft