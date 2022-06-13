Prime Bank revamps internet banking with MyPrime App

Video
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

For many, internet banking has become an integral part of their day-to-day modern life. From transferring money to the loved one, to paying utility bills and even recharging mobile, it's hard to imagine a day without the presence of banking through internet.
As popularity of mobile banking service rises, Prime Bank has revamped its mobile banking app and launches MyPrime. With its convenient user interface, MyPrime comes with up-to-date functionalities and exciting features. The user journey of the app is designed to ensure maximum convenience and ease of use for the customers. Customers can enjoy banking services (fund transfers, payments, statements, live chat, top-up, card & account details, service request etc.) from wherever, whenever.
At an event held in a hotel at Dhaka city, MD and CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O. Rashid unveiled the UI of MyPrime app. The Senior management team of Prime Bank, Faisal Rahman, AMD; Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury, DMD and CFO; ANM Mahfuz, DMD and CBO, Consumer Banking; Shams Abdullah Muhaimin, DMD, Transaction Banking;Md. Ziaur Rahman DMD, CAMLCO and CRO were also present at the event among others, says a press release.
ANM Mahfuz, Prime Bank's DMD and CBO of Consumer Banking said, "Prime Bank was one of the first local banks to introduce internet banking in Bangladesh. With the growing demand of internet banking Prime Bank has revamped its existing app Altitude to MyPrime with exciting features and easy to use UI." "MyPrime is available on iOS and android for everyone to use," he added
Prime Bank's Managing Director and CEO Hassan O. Rashid says, "Consumers are embracing digital financial services at an unprecedented pace. As the banking industry embraces digital transformation, we need to serve our customers and manage their expectations 24/7." "With MyPrime app, Prime Bank reaches yet another milestone in its digital transformation journey that will change the way we have been doing banking and serving our customers", he added.




