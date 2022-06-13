BFFEA hailed proposed national budget as practical

Video
Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Hailing the proposed national budget for fiscal year (2022-23), the Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association (BFFEA) hailed the proposed budget for fiscal year (2022-23) terming it as 'practical' and 'time befitting'.
Expressing reacting on the proposed budget, BFFEA President Md Amin Ullah, in  a statement on Saturday, said that the budget prioritized the issue of controlling inflation, agriculture sector, food production and management, social safety nets, health sector, education sector, human resource development and employment generation.
Amin extended thanks to the Finance Minister for making the corporate tax rate at 12 percent for all the export-oriented sectors like the RMG sector.
Noting that the frozen shrimp and other fish export sector has been passing  through a tough time over the last one decade, he demanded of the government to reduce the tax at source in this sector at 0.25 percent from the proposed 1 percent.
Amin also requested the Finance Minister to increase the cash support in this sector to 20 percent like the cash support in other agricultural products.
Besides, the BFFEA President urged the government to suspend 10 percent income tax on cash support for exports for the wellbeing of this sector.    -BSS


