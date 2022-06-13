StanChart Saadiq BD named Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX

Standard Chartered Saadiq Bangladesh (SCSB) has been recognised as "Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX (customer experience)" in Bangladesh at The Digital Banker's Digital CX Awards 2022 for its customer-centric ethos, focus on digital innovation, and dynamic range of offerings.

SCSB has launched several notable products and services recently. As of 2021, Saadiq customers can enjoy the benefits of Real Time On-Boarding (RTOB). Through RTOB, customers can open an account in less than seven minutes - hassle-free and from any location, at any time, says a press release.

SCSB Non-Face to Face (NF2F) offering also helps clients to manage their finances with ease. The SC Mobile App and Standard Chartered's iBanking are cutting-edge digital banking platforms that ensure customers have everything they need at their fingertips.

Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director and Country Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bangladesh said, "We are proud to receive the award for Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX from the Digital Banker for the fourth time. This achievement is a sign that our digital journey is headed in the right direction. I would like to thank our clients for continuing to place their trust in us, and for making this achievement a possibility. As the digital space continues to develop and shift, you can rest assured that we will continue to lead the way."

The Digital CX Award winners are celebrated for their collaboration and for leveraging technology and innovation to create best-in-class experiences for customers. External judges from KPMG, EY, PWC, Deloitte, Forrester, and other notable organizations act as co-judges for The Digital Banker's Digital CX Awards.

SCSB is the only international Islamic banking proposition in Bangladesh for both retail and corporate clients. With a network spanning Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, its Shariah-compliant product offerings and processes connect companies, institutions, and individuals to, and in, some of the world's fastest-growing and most dynamic regions. Standard Chartered Saadiq plays a key role in facilitating business matching opportunities for local businesses who are looking towards global expansion.

For the last 17 years, SCSB has been pioneering change and innovation across Bangladesh and beyond. It has led the way in Islamic Banking by introducing a number of firsts - from arranging the first Sukuk transaction in the market in 2019 to launching the Saadiq Sadaqah Account, the first donation-focused account of its kind in both local and global markets, in 2021.

Headquartered in Singapore, The Digital Banker is a globally trusted news, business intelligence, research, and awards body, servicing the worldwide financial services sector. Members of The Digital Banker team work together to provide thematic research, data driven insights, and forecasts.



