Bangladesh has $41.7b comfortable forex reserves: BB Governor

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir on Sunday said the country still retained comfortable reserves of foreign exchange at $41.7 billion, good enough to settle import bills for more than five and a half months.

He was speaking at a cyber security summit organised by the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

Kabir said that import payments of the country stood at on average 7.5 billion in the last 10-11 months.

It is the standard level for any country to keep reserves to settle import bills for at least three months, the governor said. "So, we are still in a comfort zone."

The country has been facing foreign exchange pressure in the last couple of months due to the soaring import payments stemmed from the global supply chain disruption.















