Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FDI in BD rose to $2.9b in 2021, around pre-C-19 level: UNCTAD

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

With the economy back to normal amid a rapid fall in COVID-19 cases, foreign direct investment or FDI in Bangladesh has increased almost to the pre-pandemic level, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, bdnews24.com reports.
Inflows rose by 13 per cent to $2.9 billion in Bangladesh last year, the UN agency said in its World Investment Report 2022.
The number of international project finance deals tripled to 14, reaching $4.7 billion, according to the report, published on Thursday. The largest project was the construction of a container terminal in Ananda Bazar for $2 billion.
UNCTAD said FDI in the Least Developed Countries increased by 13  per cent to $26 billion, despite the acceleration of funds repatriation by oil companies, which resulted in negative inflows to Angola of $4.1 billion from $1.9 billion in 2020.
Flows remained concentrated, with Bangladesh among the top five recipients, who accounted for 69 per cent of total FDI in the group. In the nine Asian LDCs, FDI inflows rose by 6  per cent to $9.8 billion, or one-third of the LDC total. In Cambodia, the largest LDC recipient, FDI was down by 4 per cent, at $3.5 billion.
UNCTAD mentioned Bangladesh Dual-Gauge Railway Line Project as an example of investment projects relevant to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. The build-own-operate project comprises the construction of an 80-km mass transit system, with Bangladesh Railway and Rites Ltd as sponsors.
Bangladesh is among the 35 economies and country groupings monitored by UNCTAD for developments in sustainable finance measures and regulations. According to the UNCTAD sustainable finance regulation database, by the end of 2021, these economies had 316 sustainable finance-dedicated policy measures and regulations in force. Over 40 per cent of these measures were introduced in the last five years, and 41 new measures were adopted in 2021 alone. At least 45 more measures are under development. These trends illustrate the accelerating pace of growth in sustainable finance policymaking.
In 2021, ASEAN, China, Japan and Malaysia launched or revised their sustainable finance taxonomies on sustainable finance. Bangladesh is among the countries that are in the process of developing one.
Most of the taxonomies in use, and under development, are dedicated to climate transition and environmental protection. However, a few countries have started to incorporate social development into their taxonomies. The Bangladesh taxonomy pursues both climate and social development objectives, and covers cottage, micro and SME development and socially responsible investment.
Emerging economies are also putting in place sector-specific measures to leverage the potential of financial institutions to finance sustainable development.
Bangladesh, China, Colombia, Nigeria and Turkey have developed guidelines for sustainable banking with the aim of directing more investment into key sustainable development areas, including SME development, job creation, social infrastructure and agriculture.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
City Bank approves 25pc dividends
Prime Bank revamps internet banking with MyPrime App
BFFEA hailed proposed national budget as practical
StanChart Saadiq BD named Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX
Bangladesh has $41.7b comfortable forex reserves: BB Governor
FDI in BD rose to $2.9b in 2021, around pre-C-19 level: UNCTAD
State enterprises borrowings now stands at Tk 926.01b


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft