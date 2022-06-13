State enterprises borrowings now stands at Tk 926.01b

Government liabilities over outstanding loans of the state-owned enterprises (SOEs) goes ballooning as they owe Tk 926.01 billion to local and foreign lenders, as per budgetary information.

The total power-sector guarantees amount to Tk 495.15 biliion or more than 54 per cent of the total, followed by the country's agriculture-development agency BADC involving import of some essential fertilizers.

The guarantee amount equivalent to over 2 percent of the GDP is a matter of concern as the liabilities for payments will pass on to the government when government agencies will fail to repay the loan in time and consequently have future fiscal implications, analysts opine.

The government-owned financial and non-financial enterprises implement many projects and programmes and they need such state guarantees and counter- guarantees against loans. The overseas banks or financial institutions or local banks want such underwriting to provide the loans to the agencies.

Both local and international financiers which seek such guarantees from the government at home are Bangladesh Bank, Sonali Bank, Janata Bank, Agrani Bank and Rupali Bank.

The international institutions which seek such guarantees are PEFCO, HSBC, ICBC Bank of China, Japan Bank for International Corporation (JBIC) and Exim Bank of China.

Economists view that the guarantees are part of "contingent liabilities." And these are actually liabilities for the government in the event of default.

Dr Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank, told that the number and the volume of liabilities are likely to rise in the near future as the government agencies, especially BADC and BCIC, may need to procure fertilizers which remained expensive now.

"The volume may surge within the next year as the fertilizer and other imported goods in the international market remained volatile due to the war in Ukraine."

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) took six guarantees for importing urea, amounting to over Tk. 68.69 billion, in 2018. The urea price on the international market has surged over 100 percent due to the war in Ukraine and supply- chain disruptions.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) took two guarantees between 2018 and 2012 worth Tk 102.81 billion for importing fertilizer. If the two government agencies now procure fertiliser and take guarantees, it will be significantly higher as the international prices of the agricultural input remain volatile.







