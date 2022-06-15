Video
Maslin Capital, City Bank CSL sign deal for Alternative Investment Fund

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Desk

A Mandate signing ceremony between Maslin Capital Limited (MCL) and City Bank Capital Resources Limited (CBCRL) was held at City Group, Gulshan Office in Dhaka on Saturday.
The arrangement will be for an Alternative Investment Fund aiming to address the funding gap faced by startups and small and medium enterprises.
Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, the Managing Director and CEO of Maslin Capital Limited and Ershad Hossain, the Managing Director and CEO of City Bank Capital Resources and other officials of both the companies were present at the signing ceremony.
Lt General )Retd) Abdul Hafiz, the Chairman of Maslin Capital, Md Hasan, Director of City Group and Shareholders of Maslin Capital were also present on the occasion.
Maslin Capital is an Alternative Investment and Asset Management Company in Bangladesh registered under Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Alternative Investment) Rules, 2015 and Securities and Exchange Commission (Mutual Fund) Rules, 2001 respectively.


