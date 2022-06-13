

3-day Wecon Shukrana Housing Fair begins in Chattogram

The construction work of the 12-storey aesthetic and elite housing project adjacent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital in Panchlaish residential area inaugurated today (Sunday).

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries President Mahbubul Alam inaugurated the ground breaking and housing fair as the chief guest.

Special guests at the event among others were GPH Group Chairman Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Actor Tariq Anam Khan, Chairman of Daily Purbakone Jasim Uddin Chowdhury, Dr Kazi Gias Uddin, Member of Parliament Khadijatul Anwar Soni, Chittagong City Corporation Panel Mayor Gias Uddin, Lalkhan Bazar Ward Commissioner Abul Hasnat Mohammad Belal, General Secretary of Panchlaish Residential Area Welfare Association Abu Saeed Selim, Architects Association President Ashiq Imran, Additional Commissioner of Police Mohammad Shamim, Additional DIG Zafar, Rotary Governor Ruhela K Chowdhury, Land Owner Ziauddin Chowdhury, Arfin Chowdhury were present on the occasion.

P2P Family Chairman Sadman Saika Shefa, Managing Director Mostafa Ashraful Islam Alvi, Director Architect Mahadi Iftekhar, Vice Chairman Mostafa Anwarul Islam, Director Mostafa Aminul Islam, CEO Mohammad Fahim, Director Architect Ratan Mandal, Director Engineer Mohammad Nazim Uddin Khan, Group Gupta, Head of Operations and Business Development Nazmul Abedin, Executive Director Nirjhar Chakraborty, General Manager (Engineering & Construction) Mohsin Iqbal, Head of Finance & Accounts Shakhawat Hossain Chowdhury, Sales & Marketing Consultant Mohammad Hasan, PR Manager Syed Ridwan Ur Rahman and dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Director of Wecon Properties Architect Mahadi Iftekhar said "Wecon Properties started its journey in Chattogram with the construction of modern and aesthetic architectural housing and handing over the apartments to the buyers without any hassle.Wecon brings altogether with design planning, first construction and finishing materials, in-house architect construction team, interior solutions and everything in the real estate industry."

Mahadi Iftekhar also said the 'Wecon Shukrana' project is going to be built with smart and the latest technology of the world. This 12-storey luxury housing project will have all the facilities of a world class smart home.

A three-day housing fair has been organized on the occasion of ground breaking of 'Wecon Shukrana'. Bookers will receive P2P's attractive furniture set as a gift as they book a flat at housing fair. The housing fair will run till 9 pm on June 14 (Tuesday).







