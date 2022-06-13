Proposal to cut import duty on spare parts to harm fridge industry

The budget announced for the fiscal year 2022-23 has proposed to cut tariffs significantly on imports of spare parts for production of fridges locally.

Industry insiders believe that the cut in import duties will give a further boost to the local fridge assembling industry, but will hinder the government's plans to discourage overall imports. It is also likely to put the local full-fledged refrigerator and freezer manufacturing industry at stake.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal In his budget speech and post-budget press conference, said: "If the products that are produced in the country are used by us, the local production should be further increased.

"We do not want to see these products imported from abroad. Doing this, we will take the concept of 'Made in Bangladesh' forward.' But the sector related sources say, there is no reflection in the budget proposal given to the local fridge manufacturing.

Immediately with the budget proposals, the Internal Resource Division of Finance Ministry issued a SRO. In the SRO, tariff on import of spare parts are fixed at two categories of local refrigerator and freezer manufacturing industry.

According to the SRO, a company will be considered as Category-1 refrigerator manufacturer industry if it produces main parts and one or more some important parts of the refrigerator. The industry that produces only the body cabinet of refrigerator will be considered as Category-2 refrigerator and freezer manufacturing industry.

In this way, there are no difference between the full-fledged manufacturing and assembling industry. As a result, huge investment in setting up full-fledged manufacturing industry will be discouraged. Local entrepreneurs will be more interested in setting up assembling plants instead of a full-fledged manufacturing based one. Thus, the country will lose the opportunity to create huge amount of employment.

On the contrary, import costs will increase. It will cost a huge amount of foreign currency. It is also in conflict with the government's industrial support policy and the finance minister's budget speech. This will encourage the assembly industry instead of the full-fledged fridge manufacturing industry. The concerned people have expressed the view that the matter needs to be reconsidered.

According to the country's economists and stakeholders, local assemblers at the refrigerator manufacturing stage will be benefited from the budget proposal. In this context, import of spare parts in the assembling based domestic refrigerator producing industry would be increased, which is contrary to the implementation of the government's plan to reduce country's import.

Industry insiders and experts noted that Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in refrigerator production. The country's electronics and technology industry has moved towards productivity with the help of industry-friendly policies and tax assistance provided by the National Board of Revenue and the government.

At present, a number of full-fledged local electronics manufacturing industries have been developed in the country. The local entrepreneurs made huge investment in setting manufacturing-oriented industry. These industries are now making finished fridge and all other essential parts in the country.

Major portion of the domestic market have been captured by the locally finished goods. Also, local industries made products are being exported to many countries of the world. The 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged local industries produced refrigerator is getting wide acclaim in the world market.

When the refrigerator and electronics industry in Bangladesh is moving towards full productivity, it should not be encouraged the assembling industries in this sector.

















