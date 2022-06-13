Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Proposal to cut import duty on spare parts to harm fridge industry

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

The budget announced for the fiscal year 2022-23 has proposed to cut tariffs significantly on imports of spare parts for production of fridges locally.
Industry insiders believe that the cut in import duties will give a further boost to the local fridge assembling industry, but will hinder the government's plans to discourage overall imports. It is also likely to put the local full-fledged refrigerator and freezer manufacturing industry at stake.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal In his budget speech and post-budget press conference, said: "If the products that are produced in the country are used by us, the local production should be further increased.
"We do not want to see these products imported from abroad. Doing this, we will take the concept of 'Made in Bangladesh' forward.' But the sector related sources say, there is no reflection in the budget proposal given to the local fridge manufacturing.
Immediately with the budget proposals, the Internal Resource Division of Finance Ministry issued a SRO. In the SRO, tariff on import of spare parts are fixed at two categories of local refrigerator and freezer manufacturing industry.
According to the SRO, a company will be considered as Category-1 refrigerator manufacturer industry if it produces main parts and one or more some important parts of the refrigerator. The industry that produces only the body cabinet of refrigerator will be considered as Category-2 refrigerator and freezer manufacturing industry.
In this way, there are no difference between the full-fledged manufacturing and assembling industry. As a result, huge investment in setting up full-fledged manufacturing industry will be discouraged. Local entrepreneurs will be more interested in setting up assembling plants instead of a full-fledged manufacturing based one. Thus, the country will lose the opportunity to create huge amount of employment.
On the contrary, import costs will increase. It will cost a huge amount of foreign currency. It is also in conflict with the government's industrial support policy and the finance minister's budget speech. This will encourage the assembly industry instead of the full-fledged fridge manufacturing industry. The concerned people have expressed the view that the matter needs to be reconsidered.
According to the country's economists and stakeholders, local assemblers at the refrigerator manufacturing stage will be benefited from the budget proposal. In this context, import of spare parts in the assembling based domestic refrigerator producing industry would be increased, which is contrary to the implementation of the government's plan to reduce country's import.
Industry insiders and experts noted that Bangladesh is now self-sufficient in refrigerator production. The country's electronics and technology industry has moved towards productivity with the help of industry-friendly policies and tax assistance provided by the National Board of Revenue and the government.
At present, a number of full-fledged local electronics manufacturing industries have been developed in the country. The local entrepreneurs made huge investment in setting manufacturing-oriented industry. These industries are now making finished fridge and all other essential parts in the country.
Major portion of the domestic market have been captured by the locally finished goods. Also, local industries made products are being exported to many countries of the world. The 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged local industries produced refrigerator is getting wide acclaim in the world market.
When the refrigerator and electronics industry in Bangladesh is moving towards full productivity, it should not be encouraged the assembling industries in this sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
City Bank approves 25pc dividends
Prime Bank revamps internet banking with MyPrime App
BFFEA hailed proposed national budget as practical
StanChart Saadiq BD named Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX
Bangladesh has $41.7b comfortable forex reserves: BB Governor
FDI in BD rose to $2.9b in 2021, around pre-C-19 level: UNCTAD
State enterprises borrowings now stands at Tk 926.01b


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft