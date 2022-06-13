

Budget execution may be a challenge, but not impossible: ICMAB

The ICMAB President was speaking at the post budget press conference at the office of Economic Reporters Forum in the capital on Saturday.

He said ICMAB, as a professional accountancy body under the Ministry of Commerce of the Government, wants to extend its support to government in achieving this budget with a total deficit of Tk. 2.45 trillion.

The ICMAB President expressed sincere thanks to the National Board of Revenue for the proposal of ICMAB to allow Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) to act as facilitators in alternative dispute resolution (ADR) under the VAT Rules 2016.

He demanded implementation of financial audit as well as cost audit to bring transparency in the accounting system which has been made compulsory in various countries including neighboring India. At the same time, if the cost of goods sold statement can be audited by the CMAs, the overall economy will be benefited as it will ensure cost efficiency through proper cost management.

He proposed that a provision should be made in appointing a ICMAB member as one judicial member in each bench of the Taxes Appellate Tribunal. This will reduce the number of pending income tax cases.

For an individual taxpayer, he proposed that the maximum tax-free income limit should be Tk. 4,00,000/-; it should be Tk. 5,00,000 for women and elderly citizen (above 65 years).

He demanded that the deduction of income tax at source from service fees like advisory, consultancy, professional, technical etc. should be considered as final tax.

Senior citizens whose only source of income is pension and interest on savings certificate should be exempted from return submission.

He proposed to increase the budget allocation for food security, agricultural security, medical and health security, national disaster response, industrialization, business expansion and capital market development, special facilities for garments sector, special facilities for transport industry and aviation industry.

The cost of travel has increased a lot, the tax-free limit on travel allowance for individual taxpayers should be increased from Tk. 30,000 / - to Tk. 60,000 / -. Besides, allowable investment sectors should be widen up to offer investment tax rebate. Not everyone understands the stock market, so the DPS limit should be increased from Tk. 60,000/ - to Tk. 120,000/ -.

It might not be the right decision to disapprove spending in the WPPF provided under the Labour Law. Many organizations will be reluctant to spend in this sector.

The tax deducted on dividend income of an individual should be considered as final tax. Because it is often not possible to collect evidence of income tax deduction in this case and it is difficult, time consuming, and the taxpayer has to face many problems at the field level in this regard.

AKM Delwar Hossain, Advisor, SAFA, and former President of SAFA also spoke on the budget. Md. Monirul Islam Vice President, AKM Kamruzzaman, Secretary, Ali Haider Chowdhury, Treasurer, ICMAB and Chairman of Dhaka Branch Council also spoke on the occasion.

