Smartphone realme 9-4G available at Daraz

Youth-favorite brand realme's newest number series edition realme 9-4G is now available in Daraz. Interested users can purchase the smartphone from official Daraz websites - - https://click.daraz.com.bd/e/_6YDLT

The realme 9-4G is equipped with Samsung's ISOCELL HM6 sensor for their main 108MP camera which is the first in Bangladesh. Available in 3 colors - Sunburst Gold, Meteor Black and Stargaze White with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the realme 9 is available in an amazing price of BDT 25,970 in Daraz, says a press release.

The device is one of a kind and an innovation in the number series. realme 9-4G comes with a 108MP ProLight high-quality camera with latest HM 6 sensor, with which users can get great pictures at minimum light.

Apart from an amazing Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, the device will come power-packed with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 - 6nm Processor, Ripple Holographic Design, 7.99mm Thin & 178g Weight, 5000mAh Massive Battery and 33W Dart Charge, making it an instant eye-catcher. The realme 9 is the best option in the price segment.























