Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:34 AM
Exim Bank provides bus to Biman for Hajj pilgrims

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

Exim Bank has provided air-conditioned bus to Bangladesh Biman to facilitate transport for hajj pilgrims during Hajj season. Exim Bank's managing director and CEO Dr. Mohammad Haider Ali Miah handed over the bus to GM (Transport) of Bangladesh Biman Shakil Miraj in a programme at Ashkon Hajj camp recently, says a press release.
Director of Hajj Camp Md. Saiful Islam, Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, Head of IT Division and Executive Vice President Md. Mahbubul Alam, Head of ADC Division and Executive Vice President Md. Mofazzal Mamun Khan, Head of Human Resources Division and Senior Vice President Kanulal Karmakar, Head of Shariah Secretariat and Senior Vice President Md. Zulkarnain, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division and Senior Vice President Sanjib Chatterjee were also present in the programme.


