Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 June, 2022, 1:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sri Lanka is open to buying Russian oil, says PM

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

June 12: Sri Lanka may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as the nation faces shortages amid an unprecedented economic crisis, its prime minister told the Associated Press.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in an interview with the news agency on Saturday, said he would first look to other sources, but would be open to buying more crude from Moscow.
The country is in the midst of its worst financial crisis in seven decades and severely strapped for dollars to pay for critical imports including food, fuel and medicine.
Long lines, sometimes kilometres long, are a common sight near petrol stations across the country, which has also been hit by rolling power cuts.
While Washington and its allies are trying to cut financial flows supporting Moscow's war effort, Russia is offering its crude at a steep discount, making it extremely enticing to a number of countries.
Wickremesinghe, who is also Sri Lanka's finance minister, also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite the island nation's mounting debts.
Sri Lanka's current predicament was of "its own making", he said, and the war in Ukraine was making it even worse adding that dire food shortages could continue until 2024.
He said Russia had also offered wheat to Sri Lanka, the AP reported.
Sri Lanka was also trying to get oil and coal from its traditional suppliers in the Middle East.
Officials are negotiating with private suppliers, but Wickremesinghe said one issue they face is that "there is a lot of oil going around which can be sourced back informally to Iran or to Russia."
Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, global oil prices have skyrocketed.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
City Bank approves 25pc dividends
Prime Bank revamps internet banking with MyPrime App
BFFEA hailed proposed national budget as practical
StanChart Saadiq BD named Best Islamic Bank for Digital CX
Bangladesh has $41.7b comfortable forex reserves: BB Governor
FDI in BD rose to $2.9b in 2021, around pre-C-19 level: UNCTAD
State enterprises borrowings now stands at Tk 926.01b


Latest News
JICA wants to install Incinerator plants to dispose medical waste
Global oil, LNG price hike impact Bangladesh: Momen
British HC honours Earth Science Olympiad finalists
HC grants 6 months bail to accused Sylhet cop in custodial death case
Forex reserve still in standard level: BB governor
Online papers, portals cannot broadcast talk show, bulletin: Hasan
Social stability a must to implement budget: Planning Minister
Harun asks govt to protest remarks against Prophet Muhammad
MPs slam amnesty to money launderers
Bongo brings Girls Squad Season 2 on June 15
Most Read News
Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership
SSC exams rescheduled due to Padma Bridge inauguration
Massacre at Texas school: Protest against gun violence in US
Ending child labour merits holistic approach
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Fiji: Climate change, not conflict, is Asia's biggest security threat
What new in proposed budget 2022-23?
China not interested in Ukraine war, sanctions do not resolve crisis
Bangladesh fans unlikely to watch series against Windes
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft