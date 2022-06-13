‘Inclusive development budget needed to address inflation’



Ministry of Planning MA Mannan, MP (3rd from right) attends a post-budget discussion as the chief guest organized by CIDD at a city club on Saturday.

Ministry of Planning MA Mannan, MP was chief guest on the occasion and lauded various programmes for inclusion in the budget for the poor and disadvantaged.

Syed Nuruddin Ahmed, Managing Trustee of the organization in his opening statement highlighted the objectives of CIDD and said, "We want inclusive development and want the government to make necessary refinements and changes in public policies.

CIDD Secretary General and Southeast University Vice Chancellor, Dr AFM Mafizul Islam in his key note paper said the new organization want an inclusive budget.

He said that in 2022-23 financial year; high inflation may occur. He said, Bangladesh is not able to import wheat from Russia and Ukraine now as well as fertilizer from Russia and Belarus. Money is depreciating against dollar.

Moreover, prices of imported raw materials are rising, and so does the shipping cost. More floods are coming than usual. Great Depression is impacting the world. He said despite rising food prices this year, there is still food in the market, but there could be food shortages next year.

The most affected will be the poor, the unemployed, elderly, widows and abandoned women and such. Who would take responsibility for the situation, he wondered. In the mid-nineties, the state never took responsibility.

In late nineties, Sheikh Hasina government started to take more responsibility for people at risk and introduced programme like old age and widow allowance which enlarged subsequently.

This time the finance minister has also increased the scoper and allocation for social protection. The proposed budget has mentioned 122 programs for social protection with allocation staggering at Tk18,000 crore. This is a significant inclusion step, he said.

Dr. Mafizul Islam has made some recommendations such as to increase monthly allowance of elderly persons, disabled and oppressed women from Tk500 to Tk.1000 and such other allowances should also be increased.

People will have to buy rice, pulses, oil, pepper and other essentials at higher price and people income must increase. He has welcomed the universal pension system for elderly a timely move.

Bangladesh will become a developed nation by 2041 and the pension scheme should be such that backward and poor people can also be included in the permanent pension scheme by 2030 on priority basis, he said.

The government should also introduce unemployment allowance with a monthly allowance of Tk. 1000 to the poor and unemployed. Mafizul Islam said.











