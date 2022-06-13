Maiden Cybersecurity Summit in BD  banking sector kicks off



Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir (4th from left) along with top bankers attend the inauguration of this two-day summit on cybersecurity at Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Sunday.

Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) organized this two-day summit titled 'Building Cyber Resilience for Banks' to make the bankers cyber conscious and be more prepared for the future.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir inaugurated the summit at the chief guest at Pan Pacific Sonargaon on Sunday, says a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Debdulal Roy,ABB Chairman and BRAC Bank MD and CEO Selim R.F. Hussain, ABB Vice-Chairman and Sonali Bank MD and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, ABB Vice-Chairman and EXIM Bank MD and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah, and ABB Secretary-General and Standard Bank MD and CEO Khondoker Rashed Maqsood were also present.

As the banks continue to embrace a digital reality for ensuring a more professional customer experience, integrated cybersecurity has emerged as part and parcel of everyday banking operation. More than 200 participants from the banking industry including MD&CEOs, COOs, CTOs, CIOs and CISOs are participating in the summit.

On the first day of the summit on June 12, 2022, AmolBhat, Partner, PwC, presented keynote paper on 'Cybersecurity Trends 2022 - A Small Insight into What Will Threaten Us'; Md. Mahbubur Rahman Alam, Associate Professor, BIBM on 'Cybersecurity Landscape of Banking in Bangladesh and recommendations'; Md. MuizTasnimTaqui, VP, Ernst and Young LLP on 'Rethinking Cybersecurity Actions for CEOs in Today's Digital Age'; Debdulal Roy, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, on 'Cyber Security regulatory perspective'; and Stree Naidu, SVP and GM, Anomali presented case study on 'Cyber threat Intelligence: Collaboration between banks'.

Maruf Ahmed, President, Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), Bangladesh Chapter presented 'Thought leadership - Cybersecurity at board level';VikasGarg, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, on 'Developing Cybersecurity Framework';and Balaji Raw, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Mandiant, on 'Establishing Cyber Security for Banking Resilience'.

There was a CEO Panel Discussion on 'Modernizing banking cyber security approach' where Dutch Bangla Bank MD&CEO Abul Kashem Md. Shirin, Islami Bank Bangladesh MD&CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, and Meghna Bank MD&CEO Sohail R. K Hussain participated as the panelists.

On the second day of the summit on June 13, 2022, John Kuan, Sales Director, Networking and Security, VMware will make keynote on 'Transform Cybersecurity as Business Enabler'; Nabojyoti Sarkar, Associate Director, Digital Trust, KPMG India on 'Cybersecurity preparedness in the transition to 4IR';and Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, Managing Director, Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd; on 'Blockchain Security for FinTech'.













