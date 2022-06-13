Stocks plunge on first post budget trading on frustration

The capital market plunged on Sunday, the first trading day in the capital market after the announcement of national budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 as the prices of most shares declined probably because the budget might have fell short of investors' expectation.

On The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) shares of 306 companies fell on the day while 56 gained. The transactions on the DSE also decreased on the day. Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dipped at the close of the trading.

On Thursday, June 9, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa announced the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 at a record outlay of Tk 6.78 trillion in Parliament. .

The budget proposes to reduce tax rate for listed companies from 22.5 per cent to 20 per cent if more than 10 per cent of the paid-up capital is transferred through IPO. However, it is proposed to increase tax rate on listed companies which have less that 10 per cent shares transferred through IPO to 22.5 per cent. The budget proposal sparked big frustration as it has not allowed investment of black money in the market which will dry source of fund in the market. The budget has however allowed return of laundered money back paying taxes.

Many investors were cautiously analyzing the proposed budget before making any further investment decisions, said a leading broker. As per market analysts, the budget is less than expected for the capital market.

Capital market investors and stakeholders are trying to reconcile their receipts in the budget. A large section of them have expressed frustration with the budget. Almost everyone says the same thing - there is nothing positive for the capital market in the budget.

The biggest frustration is that the budget proposal has not retained opportunity for whitening black money by investing in the capital market. Market analysts believe that this will have big negative impact on the overall capital market.

A senior official of the Mia Abdur Rashid Securities, said, "The lack of opportunities to invest black money in the budget has disappointed investors. Stakeholders wanted to keep the opportunity open to increase the liquidity in capital market and eliminate instability. The elimination of the opportunity left investors having no interest in buying shares Sunday. They may see what happens when the budget is reconsidered.

Shares worth Tk 636.40 crore were traded on the DSE on Sunday, which is Tk 121.85 crore less than the previous day. Shares worth Tk 785.26 crore were traded on the DSE Sunday.

DSEX price index was down 48 points to 6,431 points on Sunday. Among other indices, the DSES or Shariah index was down 10 points to 1,403 points and DS30 index is down 17 points to 2,334 points.

Shares of 378 companies and mutual funds were traded on the DSE on Sunday. Of these prices of 53 have increased, 306 have decreased and 19 have remained unchanged. On the other hand, In Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) the overall price index CSPI decreased by 130 points. Tk 20.4 crore shares were traded on CSE on Sunday.

On the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday, Meghna Insurance Limited was top gainer or its price increased. The share price has risen by Tk 1.20 or 9.92 per cent. The stock last traded of prices at Tk 13.30.

Munnu Fabrics Limited is in the second gainer. The company's price has risen by Tk 2 or 9.71 per cent. On this day, the company last traded of prices at Tk 22.60.







