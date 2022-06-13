Video
‘Accreditation essential for sustainable future economic growth’

Published : Monday, 13 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Correspondent

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP speaking as the chief guest at a seminar jointly organized by DCCI and BAB at DCCI Auditorium on Sunday.

Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) jointly organized a seminar on the occasion of World Accreditation Day 2022 at DCCI Auditorium on Sunday.  
The main theme of this year's Accreditation Day is "Accreditation: Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment". Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP was present as the Chief Guest.
State minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, MP, Industries secretary,  Zakia Sultana, Secretary, DCCI president Rizwan Rahman, were present as Special Guests.
Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP said that our testing labs should be well equipped with modern technology so that our accreditation is accepted in the world market. Internationally accreditation and reliable national accreditation infrastructure is crucial for strengthening export of local products and services.
For that reason, a quality accreditation ecosystem has been established by the government. As a part of it, efficiency of Bangladesh Accreditation Board has also been improved a lot and BAB is now well equipped to provide necessary accreditation. Government is also considering formulating national quality policy.  
Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, MP, said the world has accepted the concept of sustainable economic development for a secured future. We have to meet the growing demand of present situation as. He said BAB is now an efficient institution and consumers' satisfaction, confidence and export development are very important for our economic progress, he added.
Zakia Sultana, Secretary has emphasized to have adequate accreditation infrastructure for the sake our export competitiveness. Quality accreditation helps us internationally to enhance export. Due to unplanned industrialization worldwide and massive economic activities, we can see a negative impact on the climate change where Bangladesh is of no difference.
Rizwan Rahman said quality certificates issued by our local labs to the export items like leather, jute and jute goods, plastic, frozen food and other exportable items should be endorsed by the accreditation board so that these certifications are accepted by the global concerned authority.
Director General of Bangladesh Accreditation Board (BAB) Md. Monwarul Islam said for safe food and services quality assurance in every aspects of supply chain is inevitable. Besides, coordination, cooperation and mutual assistance among the institutions involved in quality infrastructure is needed.
Professor Dr. Md. Imdadul Haque, Vice Chancellor of Jagannath University presented the keynote paper.








