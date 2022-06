Workshop on 'Skill Based PGD Programmes' at National Academy National University (NU) organises a workshop on 'Skill Based PGD Programmes' at National Academy for Educational Management in the capital on Saturday. NU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mashiur Rahman chaired the progamme while Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Member of University Grants Commission Dr Biswajit Chanda were present as chief guest and special guest respectively. photo: observer