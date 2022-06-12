Video
Sunday, 12 June, 2022
Hydrogen Peroxide export suspended

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Jun 11:  The export of Hydrogen peroxide has been suspended following the explosion in a private container depot, BM Container Depot, at Sitakunda on June 4 clamming 46 lives following the Sitakunda fire incident. According to the international maritime sector, it has taken a cautious attitude on dealing and handling of hydrogen peroxide.
Meanwhile, the Port of Singapore Authority and other main line operators (MLO) have already taken initiative carrying and handling of hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh.
According to a maritime trade sources, Singapore considered hydrogen peroxide as an explosive articles. So, the Singapore Port Authority decided to stop handling of Hydrogen Peroxide.
In the meantime, there are over 113 TEUs of containers with hydrogen peroxide in four private
container deports in Chattogram. The hydrogen peroxide is exported to Vietnam, China, Korea etc.
According to shipping agents sources, there are 49 TEUs of container at OCL depot, 33 TEUs in Port Link Depot, 24 TEUs in Eastern Logistic, and 7 TEUs in KNT depot waiting for export. The Main Line operators (MLO) are ONE, OCL, and Goldstar Shipping Line have declined to carry hydrogen peroxide.
Sources said that at least seven chemical industries in Bangladesh have produced hydrogen peroxide for export.
Sources claimed that hydrogen peroxide costing over taka one billion are exported annually.
Hydrogen Peroxide is a chemical compound with the formula H2O2. In its pure form, it is a very pale blue liquid, slightly more viscous than water. It is used as an oxidizer, bleaching agent and antiseptic, usually as a dilute solution (3-6% by weight) in water for consumer use and in higher concentrations for industrial use. Concentrated hydrogen peroxide or "high-test peroxide," decomposes explosively when heated and has been used as a propellant in rocketry.
Hydrogen Peroxide is a reactive oxygen species and the simplest peroxide, a compound having an oxygen-oxygen single bond. It decomposes slowly when exposed to light and rapidly in the presence of organic or reactive compounds. It is typically stored with a stabilizer in a weakly acidic solution in a dark bottle to block light. Hydrogen Peroxide is found in biological systems including the human body.
Today, Hydrogen Peroxide is manufactured almost exclusively by the anthraquinone process, which was originally developed 1939.



