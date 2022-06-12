Flash flood submerges fresh areas in Sherpur, child drowns



The recent heavy rainfall and onrush of waters from the hills has flooded 40 villages on the banks of Maharashi River endangering the lives and livelihood of about 10,000 people in Sherpur since last Thursday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A 14-month-old girl named Dia Moni, daughter of Rafiqul islam of Sari Kalinagar village in the upazila, drowned in the flood water while playing at the court yard, said Manirul Alam Bhuiya, officer-in-charge of Jhenaigati Police Station.

Many roads have been inundated by the flood water as three embankments at Moharoshi, Khoilkura, Ramerkura have collapsed, snapping road communications in the area.

Several hundred people have been marooned in the upazila while a number of fish enclosures were washed away that caused huge losses to farmers.

Shubho Basak, executive

engineer of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED), said a number of roads in Dhanshail, Panbar and Sutipara were damaged and potholes developed on Ahmednagar -Mohonganj road.

Besides, roads stretching from north bank of the Moharoshi River to Nalkura and Dakabor to Shalchura were inundated by flood water, halting road communications

Jhenaigati Upazila Nirbahi Officer Faruk Al Masud said 10 metric tonnes of rice have been allocated from the administration for the flood victims and the chairmen of the local union parishad under the upazila were asked to assess the damages caused by the flood. -UNB











