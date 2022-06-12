Video
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:22 AM
Khaleda can go abroad through legal process: Home Minister

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 197
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said that if BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia wants to go abroad for advanced treatments, she will have to go to the court for its permission following the legal procedures.
"Khaleda Zia has been taking treatment now following the legal procedures. If she wants to go abroad, she will have to go to the court again for its permission. There is no other option open now,"
he said while talking to reporters after a programme held at Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB).
The minister said, "Khaleda Zia is a convicted accused. At the request of her relatives, arrangements were made for her highest treatment in the country."
Kamal said, "The court is completely independent and has already given its opinion regarding Khaleda Zia's treatment. She will have to go to court again if she expects any new opinion from the court."
Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in Gulshan from her residence in the same area at 2:55am on Saturday after she suddenly fell ill at midnight.
Her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain told reporters that the former Prime Minister suffered a heart attack last night. Stenting has been done in one of her arteries as it suffered a 99 per cent block.
The 76-year-old BNP Chairperson has been suffering from various complicacies including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.
She was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed her from jail through an executive order suspending her jail sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.


