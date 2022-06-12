FBCCI resents proposal to treat defaulted loans as taxable income



FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin speaking at a press conference on National Budget 2022-23 organized by FBCCI at the organisation’s board room in the city on Saturday. photo: observer

FBCCI President Jasim Uddin made the remarks at a post-budget press conference at the organization's own office in the capital's Motijheel on Saturday.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu, BKMEA First President Mohammad Hatem, DCCI President Rizwan Rahman and leaders of various organizations were present at the press conference.

He said, "The size of the budget is very timely to implement the government's commitment to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of the country in the face of inflation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in

Ukraine and collection of desired revenue."

FBCCI President said, "Considering the cost of living, inflation and the overall economic situation, we have proposed to increase the income tax threshold for individuals from the current Tk 3 lakh to Tk 4 lakh."

But the income tax ceiling was not increased in the proposed budget. I request you to reconsider the proposal to increase the income tax limit.

He also mentioned that the income tax limit in India is Tk 5 lakh.

He noted the importance of ensuring clear direction and planning for the continuous development of efficiency, transparency, accountability and quality of supervision in the implementation of the proposed budget. At the same time, he called for deciding what to do in the final budget.

The proposed budget includes employment growth, increased domestic investment, increased food production and continued fertilizer subsidies, emphasis on health, education and human resource development, export diversification, job creation and rural development, implementation and completion of the Prime Minister's incentive packages and expansion of social security initiatives, Jasim Uddin commented.

FBCCI does not support the chance of whitening black money as it would discourage honest businessmen.

What is more, such opportunity may encourage people to indulge in flight of money abroad, said the FBCCI president.

Honest taxpayers will feel discouraged seeing that money laundering is the most effective way for tax payment as it allows whitening black money by paying only 7 per cent tax instead of the regular 25 per cent, he said.

Jasim also expressed his dissatisfaction for not implementing the FBCCI's recommendations related to tax and VAT.

Replying to a query, the FBCCI president said the trade body does not support money laundering and bringing it back by paying a nominal tax. This will discourage honest business in the country, he said.

Jasim Uddin said the exorbitant increase in taxes has put pressure on the general consumer due to rising prices and cost of goods and has become a challenge to control inflation. Rising commodity prices could disrupt the country's trade and economic activities.

To address this problem, the FBCCI proposed to give concessions indirectly to essential commodities, including the manufacturing sector.

According to the World Trade Organization, such tariffs and tax breaks have been introduced in developed and developing countries of the world.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the budget of Tk 6.78 trillion for the fiscal year 2022-23 on June 9.

The proposed budget's expenditure for the fiscal year 2022-23 is 14.25 per cent more than the revised budget for the outgoing fiscal year. The proposed budget is 12.32 per cent more than the original budget of fiscal year 2021-22.











