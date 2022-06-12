Video
China keen to boost ties with BD

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister has said Beijing is keen to strengthen cooperation with Dhaka in the field of emergency response to tackle different disasters.
He made the remark while sending a condolence message on tragic the fire accident in Shitakunda container depot to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.
"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to strengthen cooperation in the field of emergency response, so as to safeguard the safety and the wellbeing of our two peoples," he wrote in the letter on June 7, according to the Chine embassy said here.
In the message, Wang Yi said that he was shocked to learn about the fire accident at a container depot in Chittagong and deeply saddened by the passing of victims.
The Chinese foreign minister extended his sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured, and offered to provide necessary assistance to Bangladesh according to
the subsequent needs of the Bangladeshi side.


