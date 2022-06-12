

Abdur Rouf Talukder new BB Governor

4 next.

The Financial Institu-tions Division under the

Ministry of Finance issued a notification announcing his recruitment in the post on Saturday.

Prior to this fresh appointment, Abdur Rouf is currently serving as the senior secretary at the Finance Division.

The notification said that on condition of his retirement from the government service and severing his working ties with all other organizations and institutions, the appointment of Rouf will be effective from July 4 or upon his joining date for the next four years.

He will receive his salaries, allowances and other facilities from the entral bank as per the conditions of his agreement with the government.

Abdur Rouf Talukder joined the Bangladesh Civil Service in February, 1988 BCS 1985 batch). He worked in wide range of government positions during his long illustrious career, but his specialization in public finance and economic management has brought him back to Finance Division at almost every rank of his career.

He worked more than 18 years in Finance Division before elevating to the position of Finance Secretary on 17 July 2018.

Apart from his long career in Finance Division, Talukder has served Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Food, and Ministry of Information. He also worked at Bangladesh High Commission, Kuala Lumpur as First Secretary (Commercial).

In Finance Division, he has contributed to important areas like budget reform, macroeconomic management and introduction of IT in PFM.

He was instrumental in implementing Medium-Term Budget Framework and new Budget and Accounting Classification System.

He played the key role in introduction of payroll automation for the government employees, EFT for pensioners and automation of National Saving Certificates. He is one of the key contributors in drafting the Public Money and Budget management Act, 2009 and Autonomous Bodies' Surplus Revenue Act. 2020.

Talukder received the 'National Integrity Award, 2021'. He also led the Finance Division to achieve 'Public Administration Award 2021' at the National Level Technical Institution category.

He holds a M.Sc. in Development Management from the University of Birmingham, UK and an MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of the University of Dhaka.

In addition, he attended a number of professional training courses at Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Boston, USA; IMF Institute, Washington DC, USA; Crown Agents Training and Professional Development Center, London, UK; Institute of Public Finance (IPF), Dhaka, etc. -BSS









