Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:22 AM
Fire in moving train Parabat Express at Srimangal

3 bogies damaged, no casualty reported

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondent

The inter-city Sylhet-bound train Parabat Express catches fire around 12:45pm as it headed towards Srimangal of Moulvibazar district on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

MOULVIBAZAR, Jun 11: A fire that broke out in the Sylhet-bound Parabat Express train near Shamshernagar Railway Station in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj around 12:45pm on Saturday, has been doused.
Rail communication on Dhaka-Sylhet route was restored Saturday afternoon after three hours of suspension following the fire incident on the train in Srimangal of Moulvibazar district, authorities said.
The rail link resumed at 4:00pm as the inter-city train Parabat Express left for Sylhet, said Mohammad Rafiq, Station Master of Srimangal Railway Station.
On information, three firefighting units from Kamalganj, Srimangal and Kulaura stations rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after one and a half hours of frantic efforts.
 Three bogies were damaged by the flame but no casualties were reported, Shamshernagar Railway Station Master Jamal Uddin said. The train left for Sylhet leaving behind three burnt bogies, he added.
"Rail service from Sylhet to Dhaka and Chattogram resumed around 5:00pm," said Jalal Uddin, said.
Our Sylhet Correspondent reports the fire broke out at the power car of the train while it reached near Shamshernagar Air Base and spread to two other coaches.
At first the locals tried to douse the flames and later firefighting units from Kamalganj, Moulvibazar, Sreemangal and Kulaura rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
Abu Bakkar, Sub-Inspector of Shamshernagar Railway Station, said three compartments of the train were gutted in the fire.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the authorities concerned managed to stop the      train in time. Sukhen Das Plabon, a passenger of the train, said he noticed smoke billowing from the train and when he along with others came forward they saw fire. Immediately, they informed the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) who asked to stop the train.
A seven-member probe body has been formed to investigate the fire incident led by additional magistrate of Moulvibazar district Abdul Haque.
The three damaged compartments are now being taken to Kulaura upazila, said Station Master Md Rafiq.


