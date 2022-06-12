Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Freak fire damages locked cabin of ferry boat on Padma

None hurt

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Our Correspondent

MUNSHIGANJ, Jun 11: Fire broke out in one of the cabins of a moving ferry  on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi waterway across the Padma River in Munshiganj.
The incident took place on the ferry Begum Rokeya around 5:15am while it was crossing the river with 35 to 40 vehicles to go to Majhikandi Ghat of Shariatpur, a BIWTC official said.
The blaze erupted in a locked cabin beside the ferry's canteen. The cabin's ceiling, door and bed were damaged in the fire, he added. The source
of the fire is yet to be known.
Noticing fumes coming out of the cabin, the ferry staff managed to douse the blaze with fire extinguishers.
"The fire erupted in a cabin next to the canteen in the ferry about 15 minutes after its departure," said BIWTC Deputy General Manager Shafiqul Islam at the terminal.
The authorities managed to put out the fire using the ferry's water pump but the cabin was damaged in the incident, according to Shafiqul.
"The cabin was empty when the fire broke out. The fire spread when the authorities opened its door," he said.
The vessel was carrying nearly 40 vehicles and several passengers. It later docked at the Majhirkandi terminal in Shariatpur to safely unload vehicles and passengers on board, Shafiqul said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hydrogen Peroxide export suspended
Wahiduddin Mahmud slams budget
Flash flood submerges fresh areas in Sherpur, child drowns
Khaleda can go abroad through legal process: Home Minister
FBCCI resents proposal to treat defaulted loans as taxable income
China keen to boost ties with BD
Abdur Rouf Talukder new BB Governor
Fire in moving train Parabat Express at Srimangal


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft