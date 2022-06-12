Freak fire damages locked cabin of ferry boat on Padma

MUNSHIGANJ, Jun 11: Fire broke out in one of the cabins of a moving ferry on the Shimulia-Majhirkandi waterway across the Padma River in Munshiganj.

The incident took place on the ferry Begum Rokeya around 5:15am while it was crossing the river with 35 to 40 vehicles to go to Majhikandi Ghat of Shariatpur, a BIWTC official said.

The blaze erupted in a locked cabin beside the ferry's canteen. The cabin's ceiling, door and bed were damaged in the fire, he added. The source

of the fire is yet to be known.

Noticing fumes coming out of the cabin, the ferry staff managed to douse the blaze with fire extinguishers.

"The fire erupted in a cabin next to the canteen in the ferry about 15 minutes after its departure," said BIWTC Deputy General Manager Shafiqul Islam at the terminal.

The authorities managed to put out the fire using the ferry's water pump but the cabin was damaged in the incident, according to Shafiqul.

"The cabin was empty when the fire broke out. The fire spread when the authorities opened its door," he said.

The vessel was carrying nearly 40 vehicles and several passengers. It later docked at the Majhirkandi terminal in Shariatpur to safely unload vehicles and passengers on board, Shafiqul said.











