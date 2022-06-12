

Khaleda suffers mild heart attack, ring placed in blocked artery

Prof AZM Zahid Hossain personal physician of Khaleda Zia told the media, "Khaleda Zia underwent angiogram on Saturday noon. The test showed few blocks in her heart, a ring was put there immediately in a one and a half hour operation."

"Several blocks were found out in Khaleda Zia's heart. One of these blocks is identified as 95 per cent. The ring was installed in that block," said Dr Zahid Hossain.

BNP Chairperson's Media Wing Officer, Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "Khaleda Zia has been kept under observation after giving all the treatments including installing the ring in her heart."

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir informed about Khaleda Zia's illness and treatment through a press release.

He said at the press conference at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan, "Khaleda Zia suddenly fell ill at night. Evaluating all her syndromes a medical board decided to do the angiogram. The angiogram showed 99 per cent blockage in her main artery. A ring was placed there. That

way, she's free of heart problems for now."

BNP Secretary General said, "The tests that the doctors have already done show that she has had some heart problems since Friday afternoon."

"After giving all treatments Khaleda Zia's condition is now stable," Fakhrul added.

Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan home on February 1 this year after being hospitalized for 21 consecutive months.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka since November 13 last year. At that time she underwent several surgeries on her body.

On November 26 last year, doctors said Khaleda Zia had liver cirrhosis. The BNP has carried out various programmes demanding better treatment for her abroad.

Khaleda Zia's family has also appealed to the government for permission. However, the government has stated that there is no such opportunity in the law. Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in prison on February 8 in 2012 in a Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. She was sent to jail on the same day. The High Court later increased the sentence to 10 years. She was later jailed in a Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

BNP Chairperson was temporarily released for six months on March 25 in 2020, after the government suspended her sentence conditionally. After that, the release period of Khaleda Zia has been extended in several phases.









