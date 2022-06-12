BSMMU launches Heart Failure Clinic

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) inaugurated 'Heart Failure Clinic' on Saturday.

Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, the Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, inaugurated the clinic on the 4th floor of the D Block of the Department of Cardiology of the University.

Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said, "Different types of heart patients are scattered in different parts of the country and they are receiving medical treatment in separately. However, these heart patients are being deprived of proper medical care due to the lack of proper supervision. These patients will be properly cared of under the same roof of the 'Heart Failure Clinic' set up in the Cardiology Department of BSMMU. The department will collect information of patients suffering from heart disease in hospital without admission. This will create a specific guideline for the long-term treatment of heart patients."

"BSMMU has best modern treatment facilities for heart patients. The department is being set up in such a way that heart patients no longer need to travel abroad for treatment," he added.

At that time, the Vice-Chancellor in his speech mentioned the need to allocate 10 per cent in the national budget for the health sector.