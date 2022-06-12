BCL leader’s body recovered from Brahmaputra River

JAMALPUR, Jun 11: Police recovered the body of a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader from Brahmaputra river in Kochandhara area of Jamalpur Sadar upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Zahid Faisal Fahim, 25, BCL vice-president of Nandina wing and resident of Kanil village of the upazila.

According to police, Fahim went on a boat trip to Narundi Kochandhara area of Brahmaputra with three friends on Thursday afternoon. On their way back the boat capsized. Though others managed to swim ashore, Fahim drowned.

On information, Jamalpur Fire Service divers started a rescue operation on Thursday evening. Till Friday night they were not able to recover his body.

On Saturday morning, locals spotted his body floating in the river and informed the police.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Jamalpur Sadar Police, Kazi Shah Newaz, said Fahim's body was recovered from Brahmaputra river on Saturday morning and an unnatural death case was registered. The family had no complaints, so the body was handed over to them without an autopsy, he said. -UNB







