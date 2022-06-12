Online causelist, Judicial Dashboard, Amar Adalat app launched

The online cause list, judicial monitoring dashboard and Amar Adalat (MyCourt) app have been launched to facilitate the judicial services and information delivery process of the High Court and Lower Courts of the country to transform existing services into digital services and to enhance the ICT- friendly skills of judges and judicial staffs.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, inaugurated the online services at the launching ceremony organized by the Law and Justice Division and UNDP Bangladesh with the technical assistance from a2i at a hotel in the capital on Saturday.

On the other hand, Secretary of Law and Justice Division Md Golam Sarwar, and Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Begum Sharmin Nigar was present as the special guest. Besides UNDP Bangladesh resident representative Sudipto Mukerjee delivered the welcome address and a2i's Policy Advisor, Anir Chowdhury, gave a detailed presentation on online judicial services.

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We have prepared a plan to facilitate the best use of technology in the law and justice and healthcare sectors in the current financial year." Today we started our journey with the launch of three digital services. We are working to bring the judicial system of the whole country into the hands of the people in a short time and cost by making it completely technology dependent.

The state minister further said that, "The e-Judiciary project is in its final stages to facilitate the work of judges and lawyers. The a2i, Bangladesh Computer Council, Supreme Court and the Law and Justice Division have come up with a new model of the project in the last few years. About two thousand courtrooms will be digitized under this technology- based modern project. There will be an audio recording pool system as well as a virtual tribunal."

Law Secretary Md. Golam Sarwar said the Law and Justice Division has been working for a long time to ensure judicial services for all through digitization. As part of this, online Cause list (Judicial Monitoring Dashboard), Amar Adalat (MyCourt) mobile app has been launched today (Saturday) to take the judicial process of Bangladesh forward. The Department of Law and Justice is currently working on the implementation of the e-Judiciary project as a sustainable and important project. This will ensure an effective and accountable justice system.

Mentionable, Online Causelist, Judicial Monitoring Dashboard, and Amar Adalat (MyCourt) mobile app have been launched to facilitate the judicial process in Bangladesh through digitization. The list of cases pending in the court on a particular working day will be available to the public or anyone involved in the trial by browsing the causelist.judiciary.org.bd website and using the Amar Adalat (MyCourt) mobile app.

The citizen including judges, and lawyers, can use the Amar Adalat (MyCourt) mobile app for their own needs. The app allows users to access all digital services designed for the lower courts. Judges, lawyers, and the mass people can individually use all the functionalities of the App. Anyone can download this app by browsing Amar Adalat (MyCourt) from Google Play Store.

Senior officials of the Law and Justice Department, Information and Communication Technology Department, UNDP Bangladesh, a2i, judges and media personnel, among others, attended the launching ceremony.







