Mother, daughter killed in Kushtia road crash

KUSHTIA, Jun 11: A 30-year-old woman and her daughter were killed and her husband was injured when a covered van hit a motorbike at Nandalalpur in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district in the hours of Saturday, said police.

The deceased were identified as Rina Khatun, wife of Ashraful Islam and their daughter Joya, 11, of Kushita district town.

The accident occurred on Kushtia-Rajbari regional highway when Ashraful was returning home from Rajbari along with his wife and two daughters riding his motorbike.

Rina died on the spot and Ashraful and Joya sustained injuries, said Idris Ali, in-charge of Chourhash Highway Police Station.

Later, the injured were taken to a local hospital where Joya succumbed to her injuries.

Ashraful's condition is critical, said Dr Ashraful Islam, resident medical officer of Kushtia Sadar Hospital. Another daughter of the couple fortunately remained unhurt during the accident. -UNB









