Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 12 June, 2022, 10:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Electricity demand in Rajshahi region to go three-time higher in five years: Nasul Hamid

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that electricity demand in the Rajshahi region will go three-times higher in the next five years.
"So, you should take necessary projects to cope up with the demands," he told officials of the Northern Electric Supply Company Limited (Nesco) while virtually inaugurating the newly installed data centre of this power distribution entity on Saturday.
He also asked the Nesco officials to initiate a move to take the overhead cables of the Rajshahi city underground.
"The city will get a more beautiful look if overhead cables go underground," he told the function.
Appreciating the initiative for installing the data centre, the state minister said the number of electricity consumers is increasing day by day due to cent percent electrification.
"Now it needs increased use of technology to reach services to the doorstep of the consumer," he said, adding that, it is impossible to ensure transparency, accountability, and perfection without building up information technology (IT) infrastructures.
A secured and credible IT infrastructure will play a major role in easing the customer services, he said.
He advised the officials to set up a "Unique Call Center" for all the power distribution companies.
According to Power Division, Nesco has been providing electricity services to 1.8 million consumers in Rajshahi and Rangpur Divisions through its 55 Sales and Distribution offices since 2016.
It took up a project to set up the data centre in order to improve the services and ensure uninterrupted power supply to its customers.
Under the data centre, the customer will get post-paid billing, smart pre-payment metering system, and ERP services while it would be used for supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems as well.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU launches Heart Failure Clinic
BCL leader’s body recovered from Brahmaputra River
Online causelist, Judicial Dashboard, Amar Adalat app launched
Mother, daughter killed in Kushtia road crash
Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi forms a human chain at Shahbagh
Electricity demand in Rajshahi region to go three-time higher in five years: Nasul Hamid
Suspected Chuadanga patient not infected with monkeypox, says medical board
Beef fattening becomes boon for many Rajshahi villagers


Latest News
Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet
Massacre at Texas school: Protesters rally against gun violence in US
Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge
Bangladesh lose 2-1 to Turkmenistan
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Sheikh Hasina's release from prison day observed
Judiciary to be fully digitized within 2 years: Palak
Dhaka-Sylhet train service resumes after 4hrs
PM wonders why some people can't accept country's development
FBCCI demands keeping source tax on exports unchanged
Most Read News
World would face food crisis, ​Zelensky warns
Ex-Pakistan President in difficult stage: Family
Ukraine hits Russian targets, France offers Odessa help
Cholera, other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol: mayor
Biden blames Zelensky for 'ignoring US warnings'
Despite unelected, we urge govt to send Khaleda abroad: Fakhrul
US drops COVID testing for incoming int'l air travelers
Banks to remain open today for hajj management
Advocates’ Protection Act: A threshold to rule of law
Man held for 'killing' wife in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft