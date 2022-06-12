Suspected Chuadanga patient not infected with monkeypox, says medical board

CHUADANGA, Jun 11: A 60-year old woman who was sent to Chuadanga sadar hospital with blisters has not been tested positive for monkeypox.

Dr Abul Hossain, head of a three- member medical board formed in this regard, confirmed it to the UNB reporter.

He said, "The woman might have got the blisters as side effects of any medicine she was taking. She will be kept kept under observation in a room until recovery."

The woman from Bhandardaha village was admitted to the hospital on Thursday with a number of marble sized blisters all over her body, said Dr Waliar Rahman sadar upazila health and family planning officer.

On duty medical officer Wahid Mahmud Robin informed the matter to the civil surgeon and hospital supervisor as it seemed like a symptom of pox. She was sent home with guidelines to keep in isolation after giving primary treatment according to the authority's suggestion. -UNB









