

Ensure emergency funds for climate vulnerable nations



Countries ranging from Bangladesh, Kenya to South Sudan to pacific island nations - all together economy of these 55 countries have been badly hit by losing a whopping $ 525 billion or 20 per cent of their wealth on average in the past two decades - due severe impacts of global warming.



And against the backdrop of this ominous reality a fear looms large that UN discussions on urgent funds for states to tackle climate change could well turn into a mere 'talk shop'.



However, the Bonn conference got off to a tense start this week, as developing and advanced economies tussled over whether and how to include the "Glasgow Dialogue" on the official UN agenda.



We fear if the ongoing dialogue does not result in real action on providing funds to the most vulnerable countries, it will fail in serving its purpose. Moreover, negotiators at Bonn have launched a three-year dialogue this week on a topic that has long divided rich and poorer economies.



Focusing right at the heart of this dialogue, small and poor countries precariously exposed to climate change are already bearing the brunt of global warming, devastating storms and cyclones while some being completely wiped out from the global map. And the least we expect in the light of this fearsome reality is to continue talks for another three years.



Just last February, a flagship UN science report revealed climate change-driven losses are already happening , and posing a bigger threat to become much worse , unless measures to curb emissions from fossil fuel use worldwide are not fast stepped up.



It is time for the G20 countries to step up their climate finance commitments and also elevate the share of climate adaptation financing to match mitigation levels. A 50:50 split between mitigation and adaptation funding is very critical for the climate vulnerable countries right now.



Enough negotiations, talks and dialogues have taken place across the world over the past two decades, and now it is time to take concrete action.



In conclusion, meeting and exceeding the COP26 agreed Delivery Plan to make-up shortcomings on the $100 billion and to double adaptation finance by 2025 are therefore , absolutely crucial to our and the world's economic well-being. But it is no longer enough.



