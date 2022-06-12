Brazil-Argentina war of words

Dear Sir

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar. The World Cup qualifiers for the World Cup are almost over. With the World Cup looming, the war of words between Brazil and Argentina is starting again. The equivalents of any party are no less argumentative to keep their party ahead. Although such debates have been seen in other countries of the world, there is not much support in our country. In many places, there have been incidents of casualties in our country due to quarrels in support of the party.



In particular, in order to stay ahead of the argument, one class of synonyms edits the player and team flags and presents them badly on Facebook which is by no means desirable as a conscious human being. Although such acts with flags of other countries and jerseys are seen all the time, no action has been taken against them. Of course, there is the expectation that we will enjoy one more World Cup of football by supporting our respective teams.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant,Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)