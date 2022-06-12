

Ending child labour merits holistic approach



Child labour is a serious problem in South Asian countries. At the age when a child is supposed to spend his childhood in school with a book in his hand, he has to be subjected to inhuman labour in a brick kiln or factory.



Although child labor is prohibited in all forms, the tragic picture of child labour can be seen in hotels, motels, launches, buses, brick kilns, stone quarries, garages, aluminum factories, mills, homes, sweet and biscuit factories, tobacco industry, leather industry, tea industry and heavy industry etc. Cruel images of child labor are seen in all the big cities.



The children of the families afflicted by the cruelty of poverty are helpless and forced to engage in child labour. In the context of Bangladesh, the first and foremost cause of child labor is 'economic hardship'. There have been various studies on child age and child labour.



In 1974, the Children's Act made the age of a child up to 16 years. In 1989, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child stated that 18 years would be the maximum period for a child. The National Child Policy formulated in 1994 made the age of children 14 years.



On June 1, 2003, the child's age was set at 16 years. In 2006, under Section 2 (63) of the Bangladesh Labor Act, 'child' means a person who has not reached the age of 14 years. Section 2-1 of the National Children's Policy in 2011 refers to a person under the age of 18.



The International Labour Organization (ILO) has been observing 'World Day Against Child Labor' since June 12, 2002, to protect the rights of children and eliminate risky child labour. This day is celebrated in 80 countries of the world including Bangladesh every year.



Article 17 of the Constitution of Bangladesh provides clear guidelines on compulsory unpaid education for children, Article 18 on nutrition and health protection, Article 28 on enactment of special welfare and development laws, and Article 34 on forcible prohibition of child labour.



The Children's Act 2013 states that any person who injures, abuses or neglects a child shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years. A survey conducted by the ILO and UNICEF found that child labour is currently employed in about 310 types of economic activities in urban Bangladesh.



Inhumane torture of child labourers is constantly happening around us. Child domestic workers are brutally tortured by the staffers. We often see in the media how children, engaged in such risky occupations, are constantly subjected to brutal abuse.



According to the statistics of Local Education and Economic Development, there are about 20-25 lakh children in Bangladesh who are called street children. These children are on the way out of the broken family due to lack of money.



These children spend the night at bus stations, railway stations, pavements, parks, roads or in open spaces. These are street children. They stay on road; make a living on the road. All of them are between 5-18 years of age. Many of them are involved in various crimes and misdeeds, some of them are addicted to drugs.



Ending child labour merits holistic approach



What we need to do to end child labour are:



1) In order to stop child labour, poverty must first be eradicated.

2) To stop inhuman child labour, we have to change our attitude; we have to think of other people's children as our own children.

3) The problems of children below 14 years of age should be identified and solved at each district level.

4) Village and town based rehabilitation projects should be taken to stop child labour.

5) The government has to implement the existing laws to eliminate child labour and adopt short, medium and long term plans.

6) It is necessary to find out where child labour is taking place and to spread more and more information about it in the media.

7) Child labour should be given priority in the national social security strategy.

8) Every working child must ensure education.

9) Public awareness about child labour and children's rights should be created.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, child labour has increased manifold. All educational institutions in Bangladesh, including schools, colleges, madrasas and universities have been closed since March 17, 2020. And the children are the most affected by the long shutdown.



Since the Corona broke out, more children were being engaged in child labour due to poverty, school closures and deprivation of access to social services.



If the number of child labourers continues to increase in this way, the whole country and nation will be plunged into darkness. Today's children are the future leaders of the country, the lifeblood of the country. If we cannot convert this huge amount of manpower into human resources, our overall development will not possible.



The future of the nation depends on today's children and young people. Children must be freed from labour and given back to a rough childhood, enlightened by the light of education.



Effective social and political commitments must be needed to stop child labor. Above all, we must all be vocal in stopping child labour and protecting the rights of children.

Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist and columnist











Today's child is the future of tomorrow. Children are the artisans of building the country and nation of future. Children constitute 45 percent of the total population of Bangladesh. But due to getting involved in labour force, many children's childhood and bright future are lost in the abyss of darkness.Child labour is a serious problem in South Asian countries. At the age when a child is supposed to spend his childhood in school with a book in his hand, he has to be subjected to inhuman labour in a brick kiln or factory.Although child labor is prohibited in all forms, the tragic picture of child labour can be seen in hotels, motels, launches, buses, brick kilns, stone quarries, garages, aluminum factories, mills, homes, sweet and biscuit factories, tobacco industry, leather industry, tea industry and heavy industry etc. Cruel images of child labor are seen in all the big cities.The children of the families afflicted by the cruelty of poverty are helpless and forced to engage in child labour. In the context of Bangladesh, the first and foremost cause of child labor is 'economic hardship'. There have been various studies on child age and child labour.In 1974, the Children's Act made the age of a child up to 16 years. In 1989, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child stated that 18 years would be the maximum period for a child. The National Child Policy formulated in 1994 made the age of children 14 years.On June 1, 2003, the child's age was set at 16 years. In 2006, under Section 2 (63) of the Bangladesh Labor Act, 'child' means a person who has not reached the age of 14 years. Section 2-1 of the National Children's Policy in 2011 refers to a person under the age of 18.The International Labour Organization (ILO) has been observing 'World Day Against Child Labor' since June 12, 2002, to protect the rights of children and eliminate risky child labour. This day is celebrated in 80 countries of the world including Bangladesh every year.Article 17 of the Constitution of Bangladesh provides clear guidelines on compulsory unpaid education for children, Article 18 on nutrition and health protection, Article 28 on enactment of special welfare and development laws, and Article 34 on forcible prohibition of child labour.The Children's Act 2013 states that any person who injures, abuses or neglects a child shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years. A survey conducted by the ILO and UNICEF found that child labour is currently employed in about 310 types of economic activities in urban Bangladesh.Inhumane torture of child labourers is constantly happening around us. Child domestic workers are brutally tortured by the staffers. We often see in the media how children, engaged in such risky occupations, are constantly subjected to brutal abuse.According to the statistics of Local Education and Economic Development, there are about 20-25 lakh children in Bangladesh who are called street children. These children are on the way out of the broken family due to lack of money.These children spend the night at bus stations, railway stations, pavements, parks, roads or in open spaces. These are street children. They stay on road; make a living on the road. All of them are between 5-18 years of age. Many of them are involved in various crimes and misdeeds, some of them are addicted to drugs.Some fall into trap of trafficking and are trafficked abroad. A vicious syndicate uses these street children in various criminal activities. Girls are abused and sexually assaulted in various ways.What we need to do to end child labour are:1) In order to stop child labour, poverty must first be eradicated.2) To stop inhuman child labour, we have to change our attitude; we have to think of other people's children as our own children.3) The problems of children below 14 years of age should be identified and solved at each district level.4) Village and town based rehabilitation projects should be taken to stop child labour.5) The government has to implement the existing laws to eliminate child labour and adopt short, medium and long term plans.6) It is necessary to find out where child labour is taking place and to spread more and more information about it in the media.7) Child labour should be given priority in the national social security strategy.8) Every working child must ensure education.9) Public awareness about child labour and children's rights should be created.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, child labour has increased manifold. All educational institutions in Bangladesh, including schools, colleges, madrasas and universities have been closed since March 17, 2020. And the children are the most affected by the long shutdown.Since the Corona broke out, more children were being engaged in child labour due to poverty, school closures and deprivation of access to social services.If the number of child labourers continues to increase in this way, the whole country and nation will be plunged into darkness. Today's children are the future leaders of the country, the lifeblood of the country. If we cannot convert this huge amount of manpower into human resources, our overall development will not possible.The future of the nation depends on today's children and young people. Children must be freed from labour and given back to a rough childhood, enlightened by the light of education.Effective social and political commitments must be needed to stop child labor. Above all, we must all be vocal in stopping child labour and protecting the rights of children.Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist and columnist