Padma Bridge: A symbol of hallmark leadership

The Padma Bridge is a symbol of confidence and dignity of Bangladesh; an emotion of Bangladeshi people.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the Padma Bridge on July 4, 2001 with the aim of improving the living standards of more than three crore people in 21 districts of southwestern Bangladesh. The 6.15 km long bridge with four lane highway and one lane railway is a reality today.



In the face of hundreds of adversities, obstacles, baseless allegations and conspiracies of the World Bank, PM Sheikh Hasina turned it a reality today. Her uncompromising, steadfast and unwavering will-force like her father made the construction of the Padma Bridge possible.



Standing in this great National Assembly on July 8, 2012, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina firmly declared that the implementation of the Padma Bridge would be at Bangladesh's own expense.



The length of Padma Bridge is 6.15 kilometers. But if we catch some part of the shore, then the total length is about 9 kilometers. In the upward side of the bridge, cars will run on and the trains will run on the lower part.



Construction of Padma Bridge cost total Tk 30,193.39 crore. These expenses include construction of bridge infrastructure, river governance, connecting roads, land acquisition, rehabilitation and environment, salaries and allowances etc.



The bridge will unite a large population of Bangladesh, including the southern and south-western regions.



On 12 December 2015, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the main bridge and river management work. Earlier, on January 19, 2009, the design and rehabilitation work started.



The inauguration of the Padma Bridge on June 25 will be celebrated in a manner that will truly let the common people of the country be a part of this historic achievement -- Bangladesh's first independently funded mega project.



Everybody of the country's 4,000-plus unions will light up the night sky with fireworks and fire lanterns. In the daytime, clouds of helium balloons will float across the country.





No more patients have to lie in the ambulance and leave prematurely while waiting for the ferry crossing. In the blink of an eye, he will be able to come to the capital for better treatment, holding the hand of the bridge over the river Padma.



People of Khulna, Bagerhat, Jessore, Satkhira, Narail, Kushtia, Meherpur,Chuadanga, Jhenaidah, Magura, Barisal, Pirojpur, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Jhalokati, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Rajbari districts are dreaming of new ventures around this bridge.



On the occasion of inaugurating the bridge, the bus owners will launch new bus service.



The benefits of the Padma Bridge, which is contributing to industrialization in the south and south-west, are now being reaped at the port of Mongla. Several cement factories have already been set up there. Various types of export oriented industries including garments have also started to develop.



The importance of Payra port will also increase in the same way. The port will increase trade with Bhutan, Nepal and the southeastern provinces of India.



It is known that the special economic zone with 205 acres of land is in Mongla. Faridpur, Madaripur and Khalishpur in Khulna have already been demarcated as economic zones. EPZs are turning around in Khulna again.



The southern and south-western regions will be the strongest economic zones in the country if gas, electricity and other facilities are provided as per the demand.



According to a study report by Monsell, a consultant for the Padma Bridge, the bridge's Bonfit Cost Ratio (BCR) is 1.6 per cent and internal rate of return (ERR) is 18 per cent.



In other words, the organization says, the construction of this bridge has benefited economically.



According to a World Bank study, the economic impact of the Padma Bridge will increase the GDP in the south by 2 percent and the country's overall GDP by more than 1 percent.



According to a survey report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), in 2022, 24,000 vehicles will pass through the Padma Bridge every day. This includes 6,238 buses, 10,244 trucks, and more than 5,000 microbuses and private cars.



The number of vehicles will increase by 6-7 percent every year. In that case, by 2050, 6,000 different types of vehicles will run on the bridge every day.



The construction of the Padma Bridge will also improve the integrated communication system of the country. The bridge will connect the Trans-Asian Highway (N-6) and the Trans-Asian Railway. As a result, economic zones, high-tech parks and private industries are being set up on both sides of the bridge.



Mongla and Payra seaports will be operational due to the bridge. The tourism industry will also develop. Kuakata Beach, the Sundarbans, the sixty-domed mosque, Bangabandhu's mausoleum, the resorts on the banks of the Mawa and Jajira are popular with domestic and foreign tourists.



As there was no Padma Bridge, waiting for hours for ferries, with many hundreds of people losing their lives in the mad waves of Padma took place. Those painful days are coming to an end. Now it is the turn of the people of the South and South-West to make their dreams come true.



Industrial factories will now be set up in the area playing a role of eliminating unemployment. People will get better treatment. The whole south and southwest will change. Acquisition of Padma Bridge is a surprise in the eyes of everyone. This is the wonder of my Bangladesh.

Junaed Khan, Student, Department of History, University of Chittagong.















