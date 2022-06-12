

What new in proposed budget 2022-23?



Another new tax proposal seems very different. At present, bad debt that is written off by a bank or financial institution is tax exempt for all taxpayers.



Bangladesh's tax rates for companies are also higher than that in Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, China, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. FM has announced a corporate tax for companies in line with previous budgets; the minister proposed a 2.5 percentage point cut that would put the rate at 27.5 per cent in the coming fiscal year, reports bdnews24.com.



Government previously cut the corporate tax rate by 2.5 percentage points in each of the two previous fiscal years, lowering it from 35 per cent to 30 per cent. Now it will drop to 27.5 per cent.The rate will apply to all companies unlisted on the share market, while the rate for listed companies will be lowered to 22.5 per cent and offered incentive to one person company (OPC)by reducing the tax rate for OPCs from 25 per cent to 22.5 per cent. Moreover the budget propose a tax rate of 20 per cent in place of the existing 22.5 per cent for listed companies that issue shares worth more than 10 per cent of its paid-up capital through an initial public offering. The budget has another appreciable decision that all receipts, income and expense and investment over Tk 120,000 must be transacted through the bank in order to avail of these reduced rates.



The health sector was not taken seriously in the budget. The overall budget has increased by 14.25% but the health budget rose by 12.62%, meaning it has become smaller in relative terms.



FM is happy with the action of mobile court and further action is also being taken against the hoarders by commissioning mobile courts run by Directorate of National Consumer Right Protection and District Administrationin order to check the price of essentials.



The social safety net has been widened to some extent. Five million low-income households will get food assistance of 30 kg of rice each month at the rate of Tk15 per kilogram. The government is distributing 500,000 tons of rice and 509,000 tons of wheat flour in the current FY22 and this programme will continue in FY23.



In the FY2022-23 proposed budget Tk 1, 13,576 crore has been allocated for the social safety net which was Tk 1, 07,614 crore in the previous budget. The new budget for safety net is 16.75 per cent of the total budget and 2.55 per cent of the GDP.



The amount Tk 500 for elderly people, tea workers, hijra, widows and gypsy will remain unchanged for the seventh consecutive fiscal year since 2015 when it was last elevated from Tk 100 though the National Social Security Strategy (NSSS) has recommended per capita social protection allocation increase every year to keep pace with inflation rate.



The good news is this time the monthly allowance for the disabled persons has been increased by Tk 100. It is now Tk 750-Tk 850.In FY2021-2022, allowances are being provided to 20.08 lakh persons with disabilities at the monthly rate of Tk 750and proposed to allocate Tk 2,429 crore in FY2022-2023 as disability allowances.



FM also said that apart from the allowance programme, the government has also introduced disability education stipend for students with disabilities. Under this programme in FY2021-2022, the number of beneficiaries was 1 lakh and the annual allocation was Tk 95.64 crore.Further an allocation of Tk 1,820 crore has been made for the beneficiaries including additional Tk 200 crore needed for the increased number of 20.08 lakh.



Hon'ble Prime Minister has already inaugurated 'Bangabandhu Disability Protection Insurance' on the National Insurance Day under the Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust to reduce the health and life risk of people with Autism and Neuro-Developmental Disability of the country.



FM believe that "Money earned and asset acquired abroad" can be mainstreamed into our economy with a view to creating a flow of fresh fund and investment for economic activities.FM did not mention any thing about money illegally and legally earned in Bangladesh and laundered abroad by different professionals. The minister proposed a 15 per cent tax on immovable property not repatriated to Bangladesh, 10 per cent on movable property not repatriated to Bangladesh and 7 per cent on cash and cash equivalents repatriated to the country.This opportunity will be in force for the period starting from the first day of the new FY23 and will end on the June 30, 2023. Civil society already terms it as unethical privilege to persons who have committed crime of laundering money abroad.



The universal pension scheme will finally take off in July next year. All citizens aged between 18 and 50 will be entitled to the benefits of the move, Finance Minister said in his budget speech although draft of the 'Universal Pension Management Act, 2022' is pending for passed by the Parliament. The draft law has many limitations. There are a lot of official formalities pending to form a pension management authority. The implementation of the universal pension scheme will bring a large number of citizens from both the formal and informal sectors under the institutional social safety net. The plan is yet to be disclosed in details since it needs very extensive care and efforts to materialize such a programme.

