24 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts

A total of 24 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 12 districts- Joypurhat, Brahmanbaria, Moulvibazar, Naogaon, Bhola, Bogura, Natore, Barishal, Sunamganj, Kurigram, Noakhali and Kishoreganj, recently.

JOYPURHAT: Four persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Kalai and Panchbibi upazilas of the district on Friday.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 430 tapentadol tablets from Kalai Upazila on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Maruf Mandal, 24, son of Jahangir Mandal, and Munzul Akanda, 39, son of Amez Akanda, residents of Deogram Village in Khetlal Upazila.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Major Md Sanria Chowdhury said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Matrai Technical College Field in Mollapara Village of Kalai Upazila at around 10:45pm, and arrested the duo along with drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kalai Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

Earlier, two people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi Upazila on Friday noon.

Police arrested a drug dealer along with 800 litres of local liquor from Panchbibi Upazila at noon.

The arrested is Harilal Chowdhury, 57, son of Bishwanath Chowdhury, a resident of Shiratti Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchbibi PS Sohel Rana said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the liquor from his house at noon.

Police, in an drive, arrested a man along with 1 kilograms of hemp from the upazila at noon.

The arrested person is Chapal Kumar Mahat, 19.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by SI Anisur Rahman conducted a drive in Nakurgachhi Village and arrested him along with the hemp.

Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Panchbibi PS in these connections.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchbibi PS Polash Chandra Dev confirmed the matter.

BRAHMANBARIA: Six people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Sarail and Akhaura upazilas of the district in two days.

Police arrested five people along with 152 yaba tablets from Sarail Upazila on Thursday noon.

The arrested are: Hanif Mia, 35, Billal Khan Prakash Millat, 34, Monir Ali, 20, Hasibul Hossain, 22, Atiqul Rahman Rony, 15.

Sarail PS OC Md Aslam Hossain said on information, a team of police arrested them along with the yaba tablets from Hanif Mia's house in Sakin area at around 2:15pm.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sarail PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.

On the other hand, a man was arrested along with 46kg of cannabis from Akhaura Upazila on Wednesday.

The arrested is Md Khokon Mia, 22, son of Abu Taher of Machimpur Village in Kishoreganj District. He lived in Shantiganj of Brahmanbaria.

On information, a team of RAB-14 conducted a drive in Akhaura at around 8:30pm and arrested him with the drugs. .

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Akhaura PS.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two people along with 135 yaba tablets from Kamalganj Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested are Jilai Mia, 32, and Afang Mia, 42, of Dakshin Gul Haor Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of District DB Police arrested them along with the yaba tablets from Patrokhola Chowmuna CNG Stand under Madhabpur Union at around 9pm.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kamalganj PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

NAOGAON: RAB members arrested two men along with 36.5kg of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Thursday noon.

The arrested are Anwar Hossain, 44, and Ismail Hossain, 40.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Company Commander Major Md Sanria Chowdhury said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Par Naogaon Alu Potti Mor at noon and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against them with Naogaon Sadar PS in this regard.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police arrested a man along with 200 yaba tablets from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Nirob, 35, son of Mohammad Ali Matabbar, a resident of Ward No. 6 Char Lengutia Village under Charbhuta Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area in the afternoon and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him in this connection.

BOGURA: RAB members arrested two drug dealers along with 25kg of hemp from Sherpur Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Rubel, 32, of Munshiganj, and Arif Sheikh, 33, of Narayanganj.

RAB-12 Media Officer Assistant Superintend of Police Md Mostafizur Rahman said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Simabari area on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway in the upazila at around 12am and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sherpur PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the RAB official added.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man and his wife along with 200 yaba tablets from Gurudaspur Upazila in the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The arrested are Kalam Shah, 38, and his wife Jannat Ara Rinku, 35.

District DNC SI Motiar Rahman said on information they arrested the couple along with the yaba tablets after conducting a drive in Chanchkoir Shahpara Moholla under Gurudaspur Municipality in the afternoon.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Gurudaspur PS in this regard.

BARISHAL: RAB members arrested a man along with 390 yaba tablets and a firearm from Agailjhara Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested is Sajib Sarder.

Agailjhara PS OC Md Golam Sarwar said on information, a team of the RAB-8 conducted a drive in Goila Bazar at night and arrested him along with drugs and firearm.

The arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: Police arrested a teenage boy along with 1kg of hemp from Derai Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested is Tuhin Mia, 19, son of Shah Alam Mia of Ujangaon Village under Atgaon Union.

Police and local sources said he was arrested from Shyamarchar Bazar under Charnarchar Union at around 11pm along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Derai PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Derai PS OC Md Saiful Alam confirmed the matter.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a man along with 11kg 300gm hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The arrested is Maidul Islam, 35, a resident of Anantapur area under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the law enforcers raided Maidul's house at night and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case with Fulbari PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday, said its OC Fazlur Rahman.

NOAKHALI: Police arrested a woman along with yaba tablets from Sonaimuri Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Shahida Akter Moni, 20, wife of Md Rubel, a resident of Bhanuyai Village in the upazila.

Sonaimuri PS OC Harun Ar Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted in Sonaimuri municipal area at around 8pm and arrested the woman.

Police also recovered a total of 200 yaba tablets from her possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sonaimuri PS, the arrested was produced before a judicial court on Monday, the OC added.

KISHOREGANJ: Railway Police arrested a man along with 8kg of hemp from a train in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested is Hridoy Mia, 21, son of Motalib Mia, a resident of Goalnagar Village in Bijoynagar Upazila of Brahmanbaria District.

Bhairab Railway PS OC Ferdous Ahmed Biswas said on information, a team of Railway police raided the Parabat Intercity train at noon, and arrested him along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Railway PS in this connection, the OC added.