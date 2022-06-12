Workshop on social problems held in Natore

NATORE, June 11: A workshop on 'How to remove social problems from society' was held on Tuesday.

The workshop organized by Islamic Foundation was arranged in the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) office. It was presided over by Abul Kashem, deputy director of the Foundation. DC Shamim Ahmed opened it as chief guest. Akhter Hossain, principal of Al-Madrasatul Jamhuria-Natore, was present as special guest. Khatib Moulana Golam Mostafa presented the keynote paper at the workshop.









