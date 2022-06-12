Eight killed in road mishaps

Eight people including a banker and a woman have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Bogura, Sirajganj, Laxmipur, Dinajpur and Kishoreganj, in three days.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A man was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Afsar Ali, 55, son of late Meser Ali, a resident of Kuripakia Village in Singra Upazila of Natore District. He was the driver of an auto-van.

Police and local sources said a shallow engine-run bhotbhoti (local vehicle) hit an auto-van in Ronobagha area on the Bogura-Natore Highway at around 10am, leaving the auto-van driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the bhotbhoti but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kundarhat Highway Police Station (PS) Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

SIRAJGANJ: A banker was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam. He worked in Janata Bank Limited posted at its Ajugarah Branch in Belkuchi Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Nazrul Islam was coming to Kodda in Sirajganj from Belkuchi in the morning riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

On the way, the auto-rickshaw collided-head on with a bhutbhuti in front of Panchasarotia Mosque on the Sirajganj-Enayetpur Regional Highway under Saidabad Union in Sadar Upazila at around 10am, which left its passenger Nazrul critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Nazrul Islam dead.

Deputy General Manager of Janata Bank Limited Jahidul Islam confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Honufa Kharun, 70, wife of late Mojibol Haque, was a resident of Char Lawrence area in the upazila.

Police sources said a Ramgati-bound passenger-laden leguna (local vehicle) hit Honufa Khatun in Char Lawrence area on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Road at around 11pm, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the decesed's family members without autopsy as per their request.

However, the leguna driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.

Kamalnagar PS OC Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: Three people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Two persons were killed and another was injured in a road accident in the upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Amin, 50, son of Atabuddin, a resident of Boro Hashimpur Mantushahpara Village under Fatejangpur Union, and Shanu, 45, of Ghaterpara College Mor area under Alokdihi Union in the upazila.

The injured is Merry, 45, wife of Amin. She was admitted to a hospital in Saidpur of Nilphamari District.

Police and local sources said Amin and Merry were returning home from Ranirbandar area at around 4pm riding by a van.

On the way, a truck hit the van in Champatali Bazar area, leaving Amin and van-puller Shanu dead on the spot and Merry seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Earlier, a man was killed in another road accident in the upazila at around 3pm.

The deceased was identified as Abdus Sabur, 45, son of Saimuddin, a resident of Ranipur area under Nashratpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying Abdus Sabur in Bhushirbandar area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Chirirbandar PS OC Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in these connections.

KISHOREGANJ: Two persons were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The accident took place in Katiadi Bus Stand area of the upazila sadar.

The deceased were identified as CNG driver Shipon Mia, 45, son of Nurul Amian of Usmanpur Village under Kuliarchar Upazila in the district, and Dr Jamal, 35.

The injured persons are Sabuj and Sharif.

Police and local sources said a speedy pickup van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Katiadi Bus Stand area on the day, leaving its driver Shipon dead on the spot and three passengers seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local hospital, where Dr Jamal succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Kishoreganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Injured Sabuj and Sharif were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Sub-Inspector of Katiadi Highway PS Moyazzaman Hossain confirmed the incident.











