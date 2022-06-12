Two men crushed under train in Dinajpur, Gazipur

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Gazipur, on Friday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ayub Ali, 70, son of late Asad Minshi, a resident of Namarpara area under Parabatipur Municipality.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dinajpur Railway Police Station (PS) Raihan said the Rajshahi bound Banglabandha Express Train hit the man in Poravita area at around 11:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 12:15pm and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request, the SI added.

GAZIPUR: A young man was crushed under a train in Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Friday morning when he was listening song with a headphone.

The deceased was identified as Parvez Hossain, 25, an employee of a mobile company at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in the upazila.

Local sources said a Dhaka-bound commuter train from Tangail crushed Parvez in Bokarpur Rail Crossing area in the morning when he was going to his workplace listening song with a headphone, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.










