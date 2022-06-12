Video
Home Countryside

Two men crushed under train in Dinajpur, Gazipur

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Our Correspondents

Two men have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Gazipur, on Friday.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man was crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Ayub Ali, 70, son of late Asad Minshi, a resident of Namarpara area under Parabatipur Municipality.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Dinajpur Railway Police Station (PS) Raihan said the Rajshahi bound Banglabandha Express Train hit the man in Poravita area at around 11:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene at around 12:15pm and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request, the SI added.
GAZIPUR: A young man was crushed under a train in Kaliakair Upazila of the district on Friday morning when he was listening song with a headphone.
The deceased was identified as Parvez Hossain, 25, an employee of a mobile company at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in the upazila.
Local sources said a Dhaka-bound commuter train from Tangail crushed Parvez in Bokarpur Rail Crossing area in the morning when he was going to his workplace listening song with a headphone, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.


