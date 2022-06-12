Video
Erosion By The Meghna River At Raipura

Thousands under threat of flooding

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Our Correspondent

Erosion by the Meghna River taking serious turn in Charmadhua Union at Raipura. photo: observer

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, June 11: An under construction dam has collapsed in a remote area under Charmadhua Union in Raipura Upazila of the district.
The 100-meter-long dam in Charamdhua Village under the union suddenly collapsed and six bighas of land including an Eidgah was lost in the Meghna River on Tuesday.
As a result, hundreds of homesteads, a primary school, madrasa, Eidgah and a mosque adjacent to the dam are now under threat of collapse.
It was learnt that under River Re-Excavation Project in Narsingdi, construction work of 1,700 meter village protection dam was undertaken in Charamdhua Union of the upazila last year.
The project is being implemented by 24 Engineer Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army under the supervision of Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB).
Narsingdi District WDB Engineer Bijay Chandra Shankar said the construction work was running under the supervision of Bangladesh Army. Geo bags are being thrown again to prevent the erosion due to rising water in the river.
Raipura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Azgar Hossain said that he had been asked to make a list of those affected people by the river erosion.
The administration will see how the affected can be assisted, the UNO added.


