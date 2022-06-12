Video
Sunday, 12 June, 2022
Home Countryside

Published : Sunday, 12 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170

A day-long workshop on National Social Security Strategy was held in the DC office conference room in Laxmipur Town on Saturday. Coordination and Reforms Secretary of Cabinet Division Md Shamsul Arefin attended the programme virtually as chief guest. Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akanda presided over the workshop while additional secretaries Md Rahat Hossain, Md Kaykobad and Khaled Khandaker were present as special guests.  ADC (Education & ICT) Meher Nigar, ADC Nur-E-Alam, Raipur Municipality Mayor Gias Uddin Rubel Bhat, District Education Officer Abdul Matin and Additional Director of Department of Social Services Nurul Islam Patwari also spoke on the occasion.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

