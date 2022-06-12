Six men murdered in six districts

Six people including an elderly man have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Cox's Bazar, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Shariatpur and Barguna, in three days.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya leader was allegedly hacked to death at Balukhali Refugee Camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday over establishing dominance in the camp.

The deceased was identified as Md Azimuddin, 48, a leader of block L/16 of Camp No. 18 in Balukhali.

Some Rohingyas from Camp No. 20 stealthily attacked on Azimuddin to establish dominance over the camp, said Armed Police Battalion-8 (APBn) Additional Superintendent Kamran Hossain.

He said two more Rohingyas named Syed Karim, 40, and Rahimulla, 36, were also injured during the attack.

Members of APBn-8 are trying to nab the attackers, Kamran further said.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A young man was stabbed to death in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The incident took place in Hatkopa Mendivita area under Sonargaon Municipality at around 10pm.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 32, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Chatantar Village under Debpur Union in Chandpur.

Locals said a snatcher stabbed Shariful when he did not agree to give his mobile phone set to the mugger, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing his screaming, locals came forward and caught the snatcher.

Later, injured Shariful died on the way to a local hospital.

However, the mugger was handed over to police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Mohammad Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

KISHOREGANJ: A man was allegedly killed by his son in Tarail Upazila of the district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Qadir, 48, a resident of Banduldia Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said Abdul Qadir scolded his son Sohel for arguing with his (Sohel's) wife at early hours.

At that time, Sohel got angry and started hacking his father Qadir with a chopper, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued Qadir and took him to Kishoreganj 250-bed District Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Qadir dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested Sohel.

Champa Akter, wife of the deceased, lodged a case with Tarail PS accusing Sohel in this regard.

Tarail PS OC Joynal Abedin Sarker confirmed the incident.

CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: A man was hacked to death by his neighbour in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Ramjan Ali was a resident of Dhanshri Village in the upazila. He was an accused in several robbery cases.

Chunarughat PS Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mostafa said Abdur Rahim, 30, Juman Mia, 28, and Ruman Mia, 22, had been at loggerheads with Ramjan.

However, a quarrel took place in between Abdur Rahim and Ramjan at around 2am.

At one stage, Abdur Rahim chopped Ramjan with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, the body of Ramjan was found in a paddy field near his house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested Abdur Rahim, Juman Mia and Ruman Mia in this connection.

Filing of a case with Chunarughat PS is underway in this connection, the official added.

SHARIATPUR: A man, who was stabbed by his rivals in Janjira Upazila of the district on Tuesday night, succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Saiful Islam Malot, 42, son of late Kinai Malot, was a resident of Khosal Sikdarkandi Village in the upazila. He was the former headmaster of local BM Mozammel Haque High School and former president of Janjira Upazila Unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Police and local sources said there is a long standing feud in between Ward No. 5 Councillor of Janjira Municipality Elias Madbar and Selim Madbar, president of Upazila Shramik League, over establishing supremacy in the area.

Saiful Islam Malot was a supporter of Elias group.

However, a group of miscreants attacked on Saiful at around 10:45pm on Tuesday while he was returning home from Janjira Upazila Sadar, and hacked him with sharp weapon, leaving the man seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Janjira Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Saiful to the DMCH following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at the DMCH on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested a man for questioning.

The arrested person is Sujon Fakir.

Janjira PS OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: An elderly man was beaten to death by his son in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Niranjan Chandra Sheel, 70, a resident of Hatempur area of Ward No.3 under Patharghata Sadar Union in the upazila.

According to local sources, for not marrying, his son Nepal Chandra Sheel allegedly hit his father with a table stand at around 9am, which left Niranjan Chandra critically injured.

Later on, Niranjan succumbed to his injuries at around 1pm on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers arrested Nepal in this connection.

Patharghata PS OC Md Abul Bashar confirmed the incident.

Deceased Niranjan's Daughter Haasi lodged a complaint with Patharghata PS.

After receiving the complaint, police took the body to PS, the OC further said.

The body will be sent to morgue for an autopsy report and arrested Nepal will be produced before the court, the OC added.









