Meet on Rice production, marketing held in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, June 11: A meeting on 'Strengthening of Rice Production and Marketing' was held in the district on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was arranged in the conference hall of the deputy commissioner (DC) office. It was attended by administrative officials, law-enforcers, rice-husking millers, traders and other stakeholders. It was chaired by DC Abdul Jalil.

DC Abdul Jalil said, legal action will be taken against those who will be found engaged in creating price hike of rice through hoarding; none will be allowed to sell coarse rice in packet form in the district.

Superintendent of Police Masud Hossain said, they will seize illegally hoarded rice in warehouses and sell those in the markets at the government fixed rate of Tk 40 per kg.

DC further said, they will take necessary action against the unethical hoarding of rice. This year 2.73 lakh metric tons (MT) more rice have been produced, compared to the demand.

The government has signed contracts with 148 millers, and they will supply 10,000 MT rice as per the deal until June 30, he added.









